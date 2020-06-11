Christian Kirk Training with Backup Quarterbacks

With players across the NFL finding ways to continue training amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and as some of the regulations ease, teammates have been getting together to practice concepts and cohesiveness gathered in the virtual setting.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk has utilized some of the extra personal time to train with backup quarterbacks Brett Hundley and Chris Streveler, who was recently signed from the CFL, while starter Kyler Murray has been home in Dallas, Texas.

"We've been actually catching a couple times, here and there, from Brett," Kirk told reporters on a videoconference Wednesday. "But when we get on the field, it's usually me, (running back) Chase Edmonds and (wide receiver) Trent Sherfield. Us three, we like to stick together and we're always with one another. I do a lot of training with them and been training with (wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald) too. I live down the street from him."

As a backup to Murray in his first year in Arizona last season, Hundley played in three games completing 5-of-11 passes for 49 yards. That came after a two-year career with the Green Bay Packers where he played in 15 games (with nine starts in 2017) as a backup to Aaron Rodgers and completed 194-of-326 passes for 1,853 yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Streveler, meanwhile, won a Grey Cup championship with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL last season. After a three-year collegiate stint at Minnesota before transferring for his final two years at South Dakota, Streveler wasn't selected in the 2018 NFL Draft. He inevitably signed with Winnipeg in the CFL and was a rookie starter at quarterback.

Over his two CFL seasons, Streveler completed 242-of-374 passes for 2,698 yards, 19 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. He also produced 1,167 yards on 204 carries and 22 touchdowns running the ball in a role similar to New Orleans Saints do-it-all man Taysom Hill.

"I've been catching from Brett and also Chris Streveler as well who we signed," Kirk said. "He's been fun to get to know and be around and (he's a) hard working guy. He's just been willing to learn and get out on the field and throw some routes. It's just being able to help him and get him up to speed so it's not too overwhelming when it comes to training camp."

With Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury saying that he expects Murray to begin throwing with teammates again in the next week, Kirk detailed the same sentiment.

"Kyler has been in Dallas for a majority part of the time training," Kirk said. "The plan is to get together with Kyler real soon and make sure we're getting our timing down. The better part would be have it going into training camp, so we're picking up where we left off."