Kirk Unavailable Against Rams; Placed on Reserve/COVID-19

The first weekend of 2021 is not going exactly how Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk expected it to be.

Instead of participating in the franchise's win-or-go-home regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17 Sunday, he will be watching from home. The Cardinals added him to reserve/COVID-19 Saturday and he will not play. It is unknown whether Kirk tested positive for coronavirus or was deemed a close contact of another individual, but the timing of his result negates the ability for him to be available.

Kirk is the second Cardinals player to land on the COVID-19 reserve list this week after safety Chris Banjo was added Thursday. While Banjo's status was undetermined anyway due to a hip injury, Kirk was a full participant in practices this week and did not appear on the injury report.

Ironically, Kirk tweeted "starting the year off right" as a response to a specific moment between him and AllCardinals at Friday's practice.

With Kirk not making the trip to Los Angeles, he ends the 2020 regular season having played the most games in his three-year career with 14 and 10 starts, but having a slight dropoff in production from the 2019 season. Much of that can be attributed to the addition of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason and his demand of the target-share from quarterback Kyler Murray.

Kirk finishes the year with 48 catches for 621 yards and six touchdowns. It should be noted that he had 20 more catches last year (68), but less than 100 more yards (709). He also doubled his scoring production after just three touchdowns in each of his two previous seasons.

If the Rams win Sunday, Kirk would also be unavailable for a playoff game next weekend.

With Kirk out, the Cardinals will likely need to play wide receiver Andy Isabella in the rotation, as he has not appeared in a game since Week 13 against the Rams. He had two catches for seven yards in that game and now likely has an opportunity in a rematch with the playoffs at stake. KeeSean Johnson is also poised for more playing time as a result.

In other roster news, the Cardinals promoted defensive tackle Stacy McGee to the active roster from the practice squad as a standard elevation, meaning he will use his second and final free reversion without going through waivers after doing the same against the New England Patriots in Week 12.

Outside linebacker Terrance Smith and cornerback Jace Whittaker were also elevated to the game-day roster as COVID-19 replacements for Banjo and Kirk and will revert to the practice squad without going through waivers upon the game's conclusion.

Whittaker has played in four games for the Cardinals this year and has two tackles on defense and two special-teams tackles. Smith has played in two games with the Cardinals and had two special-teams tackles. McGee did not record any statistics despite playing against the Patriots.