Bengals Claim Former Cardinals CB
ARIZONA -- The Cincinnati Bengals are claiming former Arizona Cardinals CB Marco Wilson after he was recently waived by the New England Patriots.
This was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter:
Wilson played 10 games for the Patriots this season as a backup corner. He previously started 37 games for the Cardinals from 2021-2023 before being released.
"He was a fourth round pick (136th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft. Wilson will help fill the void after DJ Turner II suffered a broken clavicle in Week 11," wrote James Rapien.
"The Bengals also signed Kendall Milton to the practice squad."
Wilson joins a Bengals squad that's just 4-7 on the season and have lost their last three-of-four games.
Cincinnati currently has a bye week and will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13, so it's possible we could see Wilson up to speed and on the field for the Bengals with two weeks of prep under his belt.
In 11 games for the Patriots this season, Wilson had just one pass break-up while playing 32% of defensive snaps for New England.
As for the Cardinals, they return fresh from their bye week and will face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12.