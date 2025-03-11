Bengals Re-Sign Former Cardinals CB
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals CB Marco Wilson is re-signing with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.
Wilson landed in Cincinnati last season after being waived by the New England Patriots midseason. He played in six games for the Bengals in 2024.
Wilson - who first entered the league as a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft - played three seasons for the Cardinals before being waived by Arizona and joining New England.
He offered some choice words after landing in New England:
"It was one of the best things to happen to me in my entire life. I just knew what type of coaches I was going to, what type of organization I was going to, the history, that's exactly what I've been looking for my life in the NFL. So I finally got it, I'm gonna make the most of it.
"I feel like this is a real start to my real NFL journey. I feel like I’m finally on a team that takes things seriously inside the building and off the field."
Wilson had a promising start to his Cardinals career before being thrust into Arizona's CB1 role in 2023, which saw him eventually benched before being cut.
He's still just 26-years-old, so Wilson is fairly young and could see some of his best football ahead of him in Cincinnati.
As for the Cardinals, they've been active in free agency thus far - you can read live grades of each signing below: