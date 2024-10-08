Browns Release Former Cardinals TE

All Cardinals

The Cleveland Browns no longer need his services.

Sep 29, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) celebrates with guard Zak Zinter (70) after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- The Cleveland Browns are releasing former Arizona Cardinals TE Blake Whiteheart.

Whiteheart began his career as an undrafted free agent in 2023, signing with the Cardinals. Whiteheart played in just two games for Arizona last season, playing two offensive snaps and nine special teams snaps.

Ahead of final roster cuts this year, Whiteheart was waived by the Cardinals and soon was picked up by the Browns - playing a total of four games for Cleveland before being released. Whiteheart played 30% of offensive snaps this season, catching all three of his targets for 13 yards and one touchdown.

Njoku has been dealing with an ankle injury since Week 1 but eventually returned to action last Sunday before suffering a knee injury. He's expected to get an MRI - so it shouldn't be ruled out that Whiteheart could return to Cleveland if the Browns don't receive good news on Njoku.

As for the Cardinals, they've seen their own starting tight end in Trey McBride already deal with multiple injuries to begin 2024, which includes a concussion and rib injury.

Arizona's been pleased with the play of names behind him such as Elijah Higgins and Tip Reiman.

The Cardinals are 2-3 while the Browns are 1-4.

