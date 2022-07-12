The Arizona Cardinals still have no word on center Rodney Hudson's situation as the team approaches training camp.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who is pursuing a contract extension, should steal the headlines once training camp for the team's veterans starts on July 26. But there remains one more veteran's future that is even murkier.

Center Rodney Hudson did not attend mandatory minicamp in June and head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the media that Hudson's absence was unexcused.

Kingsbury wouldn't give any details on Hudson's situation.

"Yeah, no update," Kingsbury said. "We're working through something with him. As soon as we know, we'll have that update."

Hudson also didn't take part in voluntary workouts. The fear is that Hudson is contemplating retirement after appearing in 12 games for the Cardinals in 2021 as he dealt with a ribs injury and a COVID stint.

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum spoke to 98.7 FM Arizona Sports' Wolf & Luke on June 14 about how Hudson's doing and if both sides can come together with whatever issue is occurring.

"As far as I know he's doing well," Beachum said. "He just had a son not too long ago. (He) has a young daughter, so I know he's putting family first as any father would and I know the rest will be handled between him and the organization. Know that he's in good spirits and excited to see what comes from it over the next couple of weeks."

It's now almost a month later and Hudson's situation still hasn't been resolved.

After trading for Hudson from the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, the Cardinals gave the veteran center a three-year contract extension worth $30 million. Hudson will be making a base salary of $10.9 million this season and $8.3 million in 2023.

Losing Hudson would be a conundrum for the Cardinals. According to Pro Football Focus, the now 33-year-old (Hudson was born on July 12, 1989) was the only offensive lineman last season with at least 150 pass-blocking snaps to allow a pressure rate under 1.0%.

The Cardinals worked out left guard Justin Pugh and sixth-round rookie Lecitus Smith at center in Hudson's absence. If Hudson were to not return, Pugh has been the team's starting left guard since his arrival in 2018 and is open to the switch to center.

“I could see myself playing center," Pugh said on June 12. “I’ve capped out money-wise at guard. If anything, they are taking more money off my plate if I play guard. Why not go and play center in this offense with Kyler?

“Mentally, it’s much more intense, and that’s where I think I can still succeed at that position. We’ll try it out. We’ll see how it goes.”

If Pugh were the team's center, the Cardinals could slide Justin Murray to left guard. Sean Harlow also has experience at left guard and center.

But it would be a risk knowing that Murray played only three games in 2021 due to a back injury. If Hudson were to retire, Hudson's base salary would come off the salary cap. Arizona could consider a free-agent market that features veterans JC Tretter and Matt Paradis.

At the end of the day, no one knows what's going on with Hudson other than Hudson, the people around him and the Cardinals.

There's still time for Hudson's situation to be resolved.