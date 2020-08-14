Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said one of the three things he's looking at closely during training camp is one player: cornerback Robert Alford.

Alford was perhaps Arizona’s most prominent defensive free-agent acquisition for 2019, but a broken leg in preseason kept him out all year. He had previously started at least 15 games in each season since 2015 for the Atlanta Falcons, and would have provided experience in a younger secondary.

Without Alford, plus losing fellow cornerback Patrick Peterson for six weeks (suspension), the Cardinals allowed the second-most passing yards in football.

Kingsbury said that Alford has worked very hard to get healthy and is eager to see how he performs at camp.

"We were so excited about adding [Alford] last year," Kingsbury said on Wednesday. "He has been a very productive, tough, competitive player in this league and with what [ defensive coordinator Vance Joseph] wants to run schematically, I want to see how he's moving around.

"We're pulling for him because he did put in so much work throughout the offseason."

Before becoming a Cardinal, Alford deflected 50 passes in his last three years. He isn't an All-Pro or a Pro-Bowler, but his 64.6 average Pro Football Focus score since 2016 is respectable and he has big-game experience.

He returned an interception for a touchdown during Super Bowl LI off Tom Brady.

Joseph's secondary did a lot of shuffling last season. Rookie Byron Murphy had to be the No. 1 cornerback for the first six weeks.

With Alford being back and joining Peterson and Murphy, that allows the Cardinals to be a more formidable and deep secondary. This makes Joseph's job easier.

"It's nice to have our two starting corners," Joseph said. "You know, a couple months ago, I watched every practice from training camp and it was Pat P (Peterson) and Alford and it's a different defense when you've got two mature corners who can win one-on-ones. That that makes a 3-4 defense go, right? If you can play man coverage, it makes calling games easier, it makes the game plan a lot easier."

Joseph also said a team needs at least three or four cornerbacks to play well in order to succeed on defense. He will spend camp finding players that will fill the fourth and fifth spots.

But, Joseph feels he has three that he trusts.

"Having those corners healthy Week 1 is critical for our success," Joseph said.