Coaches, Teammates Praising Marco Wilson Ahead of Rookie Debut

The Cardinals rookie cornerback has the confidence from the rest of his position group to get the job done.

When cornerback Malcolm Butler made his sudden departure from the Arizona Cardinals, many questions arose about the team's secondary group.

Butler was supposed to fill the role of veteran leader within the cornerback room, a role that was previously lost when Patrick Peterson departed the organization.

Now, the Cardinals have a considerably young secondary with Robert Alford (coming off two season-ending surgeries) as their veteran leader. There's no doubting the team will need their young ballhawks to step up, as rookie cornerbacks Tay Gowan and especially Marco Wilson will be called upon early in their careers.

While there are questions from the outside, teammates on the inside are confident in guys such as Wilson prior to his first NFL action.

"He's improving. He's improved a lot since he first got here," Alford said after practice on Friday. "He has an older brother that he's learned from. Of course to have great coaches like we have, he's getting better and better. We have all the trust in Marco this upcoming Sunday."

Wilson's older brother, Quincy Wilson, was a second-round selection in the 2017 draft. Quincy, now with the Giants, was recently placed on reserve/injured with an ankle injury, leaving Marco as the lone brother suiting up on Sunday.

The organization has taken a strong liking to Wilson despite just being drafted a few months prior to the season.

His impressive preseason debut against the Dallas Cowboys showed Cardinals fans what Wilson was capable of handling, yet his coaches have seen that coveted improvement from him throughout the preseason.

"Marco's been obviously a good surprise for us. Being a younger player, later-round pick, so far, so good," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said this week.

Third-year cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. has also been impressed by the Florida product. "Marco is always someone who comes in every day and works," Murphy said in August.

Murphy said he appreciates the work ethic that both Wilson and Gowan had throughout their short time in Arizona.

Wilson's role with the team has seemingly grown bigger by the day.

His rookie debut this Sunday, which will feature covering receivers such as A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, is no easy task.

"It can be anybody on there on the corner, you have to have a plan to contain those guys," Joseph said. "Not just for Marco, but all our corners. No one can cover those guys one-on-one for an entire game."

It will interesting to see how the corners are aligned and who is in the slot when three are on the field.

There's no amount of studying that can adequately prepare Wilson for helping cover two of the league's best receivers in his first regular-season game.

Throughout the entire organization however, there's no shortage of confidence in Wilson to step up when he's needed most.