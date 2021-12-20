Arizona Cardinals Snap Counts: Zaven Collins Disappears

Rookie linebacker Zaven Collins hasn’t played a defensive snap in the last two games and has only nine combined in six of the last seven.

Like an Agatha Christie mystery novel, we can call this one, “The Case of the Disappearing Zaven Collins.”

On the day of the draft in April, he was anointed the starter at Mike linebacker. Of course, that didn’t happen, but at least he was snaring snaps in the base run defense for the first half of the season.

There was a shoulder injury that cost some playing time, but he’s healthy now and playing significant snaps on special teams. Defense? Not so much.

Sunday against the Lions was the second consecutive game where Collins didn’t see the field on defense. That’s right; zero snaps. In the last seven games, during which the Cardinals are 3-4, there has been only one game (Carolina with 23) where Collins played more than three snaps.

He played three in games against Green Bay, San Francisco and Chicago and also played none against Seattle.

Prior to the final four games of Week 15, the Cardinals are tied for 17th in the NFL in rushing yards per game (112.8) and 27th (4.6) in yards per carry.

Next up are the Colts and running back Jonathan Taylor, who leads the NFL in rushing with 1,518 yards (424 more than Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon), while averaging 5.6 per carry and scoring 17 rushing touchdowns.

The question for defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is simply: Could it be any worse with Collins on the field?

Charting the snaps (snaps/percentage; starters in bold)

Players listed as did not play are on scrimmage plays

OFFENSE (75 snaps, 18 players)

Quarterbacks: Kyler Murray 64/85; Colt McCoy 11/15

Inactive: Trace McSorley

Running backs: James Conner 33/44; Chase Edmonds 29/39; Jonathan Ward 11/15

Inactive: Eno Benjamin

Wide receivers: Christian Kirk 72/96; Antoine Wesley 64/85; A.J. Green 56/75; Rondale Moore 20/27; Andy Isabella 12/16

Reserve/injured: DeAndre Hopkins

Tight ends: Zach Ertz 67/89; Demetrius Harris 8/11; Darrell Daniels 3/4

Reserve/injured: David Wells (designated for return); Maxx Williams

Offensive linemen: LT D.J. Humphries, LG Justin Pugh, C Max Garcia, RG Josh Jones, RT Kelvin Beachum 75/100

Did not play: G Sean Harlow; C Marcus Henry; T Josh Miles. Reserve/COVID-19: C Rodney Hudson. Reserve/injured: G/T Justin Murray

DEFENSE (65 snaps, 20 players)

Defensive linemen: DE Zach Allen 53/82; DT Jordan Phillips, NT Rashard Lawrence 28/43; NT Corey Peters 25/38; DT Leki Fotu 21/32; DE Michael Dogbe 17/26

Inactive: DT Zach Kerr. Reserve/injured: DE J.J. Watt

Linebackers: ILB Jordan Hicks 65/100; ILB Isaiah Simmons 59/91; OLB Chandler Jones 56/86; OLB Markus Golden 44/68; OLB Devon Kennard 28/43; OLB Dennis Gardeck 18/28; OLB Joe Walker 5/8

Did not play: ILB Zaven Collins; OLB Victor Dimukeje. Reserve/injured: ILB Zeke Turner; OLB Kylie Fitts; ILB Tanner Vallejo

Defensive backs: CB Byron Murphy Jr. 65/100; S Budda Baker 64/98; S Jalen Thompson 57/88; CB Marco Wilson 43/66; CB Antonio Hamilton 25/38; S Deionte Thompson 11/17; S Chris Banjo 3/5

Did not play: CB Kevin Peterson; S Charles Washington. Inactive: CB Breon Borders. Reserve/injured: CB Robert Alford; S James Wiggins

SPECIAL TEAMS (25 snaps, 37 players)

LB Dennis Gardeck, LB Joe Walker, S Chris Banjo 23/92; RB Jonathan Ward, LB Victor Dimukeje, S Charles Washington 17/68; LB Zaven Collins 16/64; S Deionte Thompson 14/56; TE Demetrius Harris 12/48; TE Darrell Daniels 10/40; WR/RS Rondale Moore 8/32; CB Kevin Peterson 7/28; K Matt Prater, NT Rashard Lawrence, LB Jordan Hicks, LB Chandler Jones, CB Marco Wilson, S Jalen Thompson 6/24; P Andy Lee, LS Aaron Brewer, DE Zach Allen, S Budda Baker 5/20; DT Jordan Phillips, LB Isaiah Simmons, CB Antonio Hamilton 4/16; T D.J. Humphries, T Kelvin Beachum, T Josh Miles, S Marcus Henry, G Justin Pugh, G Josh Jones, G Sean Harlow, DT Leki Fotu 2/8; WR/RS Christian Kirk, WR/RS Andy Isabella, DE Michael Dogbe, CB Byron Murphy Jr. ¼