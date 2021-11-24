Zaven Collins Experiencing Growing Pains in Rookie Season

The Cardinals' rookie linebacker has seen a reduction in snaps for a variety of reasons. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph gave some insight into Collins' rookie season struggles.

Even as a rookie, the NFL expects results on a weekly basis.

Thanks to factors such as social media giving fans closer access and more of a megaphone to make opinions vocal, expectations are high for newcomers being held in the highest of light in order to help their team win games.

As the league continues to get bigger, faster and stronger, the level of talent has grown considerably. Nowadays, first-year players drafted early are typically plugged in immediately.

Some embrace the spotlight from the first time they touch the field and grow into excellent players, such as Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson, who quickly became one of the top players at his position.

Others take time, such as Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Allen's adjustment to the league saw a certain amount of hate thrown his way for not succeeding early on. Yet Allen has figured the puzzle out, elevating himself to being one of the top quarterbacks in his conference in the early part of his career.

That's the hope for Arizona Cardinals rookie linebacker Zaven Collins, selected 16th overall in this year's draft. Collins was so talented the Cardinals crowned him as a starter on the day he was drafted.

Yet it hasn't quite played out that way. Veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks, who requested a trade following Collins' selection, has played extremely well this season and cemented himself as the starter opposite of linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

Collins has started five games this season, playing in a total of 11. Through seven weeks of play, the Cardinals had rotated Collins fairly well.

pro football reference

Collins played in at least 20 snaps in five of his first seven games, collecting 17 tackles with one tackle for loss and two passes defended.

Defensive Rookie of the Year numbers? Far from it, yet Collins was gradually learning from a mix of experience and example behind Hicks and Simmons.

However, Collins sustained a shoulder injury against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8 and played only three defensive snaps. The following week against San Francisco, another three snaps followed.

In the loss to Carolina, Collins appeared to have returned to his normal amount of action, playing 23 snaps against the Panthers.

Yet Collins was merely a bystander in Arizona's most recent win in Seattle, playing no snaps despite being active.

When defensive coordinator Vance Joseph spoke to media members Tuesday, Collins' struggles were linked to a combination of his health and the stellar play of backup linebacker Tanner Vallejo.

"He was doing a good job and playing really well for us and he got nicked a couple weeks ago,” Joseph said.

“It kind of slowed him down a little bit. Tanner (Vallejo) obviously was playing good football for us. And during that time he played so well I didn’t want to change it back to Zaven.”

Vallejo, typically seeing time as a special-teams player, took over the reigns in Week 7, playing no less than 20% of the defensive snaps in each of the last three weeks. However, Vallejo suffered a knee injury against the Panthers and was placed on reserve/injured prior to the game against Seattle.

With the Cardinals on their bye week, Collins will have an extra week to rest up and return closer to full health.

"He's back and he's working, and he's looking forward to get more reps next week," Joseph said.

Entering the final stretch of the season, it will be important for the Cardinals to be as close to healthy as possible. With Collins manning duties on primarily run downs, his presence will become more vital later in the year when controlling the football matters on each side of the ball.

Like any newcomer, adjustments will take time, whether that be learning how to recover from nicks and bruises to performance on the field.

Collins' rookie season hasn't gone like anybody had envisioned, yet he's been far from a disappointment. His season has been similar in some way to what Isaiah Simmons experienced in 2020.

Great things take time to develop, and the Cardinals believe that will be the case with Collins.