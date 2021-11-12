Colt McCoy Providing Invaluable Assets to Cardinals

When the Arizona Cardinals inked Colt McCoy to a roster spot in the offseason, nobody truly knew what would evolve out of the partnership.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is a legend.

No, McCoy hasn't led his team to multiple Super Bowls. Nor was he a first-round selection in the draft, or even a college football national champion for that matter (an injury derailed McCoy's Longhorns vs. Alabama in the title game).

However, McCoy is a respected legend for his work at Texas, holding numerous career records that likely won't be broken in the near future.

"He's a legend down there in Austin," said Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury about McCoy earlier this season.

Yet McCoy's legend with the Cardinals has been nothing short of superb since signing with the team this past offseason.

McCoy won't be leading Arizona on a two-minute drill to advance to the Super Bowl, nor is he in the running for MVP. However, the team needed a veteran presence behind quarterback Kyler Murray to both help Murray mature on the field and potentially replace Murray if needed.

The Cardinals were already burned by not having a suitable replacement for Murray last year against the Rams, as quarterback Chris Streveler was unable to adequately fill in for a team needing a win to push themselves into the playoffs.

Last week against San Francisco was a different story, thanks to the presence of McCoy. McCoy ensured Arizona's offense stayed on script by defeating the 49ers 31-17 in the absence of Murray, receivers DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green and eventually in the game, guards Max Garcia and Justin Pugh.

Teammates and coaches poured in support for McCoy, who has yet to see a bad review since joining the Cardinals.

"(Colt) reminds me of when we had Carson (Palmer) and Drew (Stanton), with so much wisdom," left tackle D.J. Humphries said following the win. "We always knew there was going to be a moment in time we'd need to lean on him."

Said Kingsbury, "Just his daily approach (is what makes him special). I mean, he's one of the first players in the building, he's one of the last to leave. Like I mentioned after the game and he's the only one I've ever seen in there really, that will eat dinner with the coaches every now and then because he treats it like he is a coach and he prepares that way.

"So when his number is called, he knows exactly where to go with the ball and how to move the football. So we've been very fortunate to have him here on a lot of different levels, but it was great to see him have success actually on the field on Sunday."

Added Murray, "I mean I already knew what Colt was gonna do, I'm confident in Colt. I know the guys are confident in Colt. So it was no surprise."

There was plenty of talk surrounding the team whether the Cardinals would play harder without Murray on the field. Of course, Arizona denied that all throughout the week leading up to the game. And of course, following the win, players did indeed fight extra hard in Murray's absence.

"We were going to play hard no matter what, but you can always add a little more motivation, your best player not out there so you want to play a little harder. But you've got to be real and give the credit to Colt," said linebacker Markus Golden following the win.

McCoy completed 22-of-26 passes for 249 yards in Arizona's win last Sunday, finishing with the second-highest single-game completion percentage in franchise history (84%).

“I work really hard; I really care about it and I want to be ready in a pinch—whether you give me a week’s practice or if I gotta come off the bench late to win the game,” McCoy said. “I try to instill confidence in everyone around me, even the quarterback, just to know that if something happens, I’ll be ready to go. And I just assume that responsibility. Obviously, a lot of things have to happen right. Like we hit on some big plays that really drove us to victory.

"I spend a lot of time studying the game, studying our offense, our system and what we do. Being a second set of eyes for Kyler, I think he and I’s relationship has been really, really good this year. We all want him to get back, so I’m thankful. I pride myself on being ready to play and to be able to come out here and do that; it was big.”

The status of Murray for Sunday remains questionable, although he did return to very limited practice on Friday.

However, the Cardinals now undoubtedly know McCoy can successfully fill in for Murray if needed, giving Arizona more of a cushion when it comes to bringing Murray back to the lineup.

McCoy won't go in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, nor are his chances of again becoming a franchise quarterback large since he first began playing over a decade ago.

However, McCoy is quite comfortable with where he's at. And although most of his production isn't seen in the box score, McCoy's hand in Arizona's success is larger than many realize.