The Arizona Cardinals locked in backup quarterback Colt McCoy for two more seasons last week, a priority for the organization for several reasons.

General manager Steve Keim told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine that he wanted to bring McCoy back due to the veteran's professionalism and to help Kyler Murray progress in his own career.



"Our relationship is great at work and is great off the field," McCoy said on Monday. "We're in a little bit different phases of life. I'm at home; I just coached my daughter's first grade soccer team . . .

"So I'm busy with my kids and spending time with them. He's training and working on throwing the football. He's a stud and we talked enough and I think both of us are looking forward to getting back this spring and attacking a few things that we felt like we need to get better at."

McCoy said he and Murray have spoken a lot during the offseason and have built a strong relationship. He told reporters that the two have had a lot of positive conversations and that there are a lot of ways the two can grow from the disappointing end of last season.

The 35-year-old was grateful for the chance to return to Arizona, and he said he doesn't have a set number of years remaining in his career.

McCoy mentioned that it doesn't feel like his decorated college days at Texas were that long ago and that his body is in a great spot. He was active for all 18 games last season, and aside from a minor pectoral issue, he stayed injury-free.

"The way my body feels, it doesn't feel like it's been that long," McCoy said. "I'm grateful to keep playing. I love the game, I've been around it since I could first walk with my dad being a coach.

"I don't know what life looks like beyond football. I'm really the type of person who just kind of gets locked in on my job and my responsibilities. Grateful to still be doing it."

Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated

He won two of three games when Murray was down with an ankle sprain, which was another reason for Arizona to retain him.

Aside from the eagerness to return to the field, McCoy pointed out how important the consistency of staying in Arizona is for his family.

The Cardinals became his fifth career team and third squad in three seasons when he signed last offseason.

"We loved our time here in the Valley last year, kids love their school, my family felt a part of it," McCoy said. "And so that is awesome that we get to come back for two years have a little bit of continuity there."