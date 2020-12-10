Compare and Contrast: Cardinals-Giants Rematch from 2019

In Week 7 of the 2019 season, the 2-3-1 Arizona Cardinals were riding a two-game winning streak under first-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury and rookie quarterback Kyler Murray when the New York Giants were next on the schedule.

New York, meanwhile, was 2-4, also working with a rookie quarterback in Daniel Jones.

The Cardinals inevitably won that game at Met Life Stadium 27-21, a result of a strong running game, forcing turnovers and pressuring their way into the backfield.

That specific game had no real effect on the playoff standings at the end of the season, save for NFL Draft order. This time, when the Cardinals head back to the Meadowlands Sunday in Week 14 of the 2020 season, the magnitude of the game has increased tenfold.

Difference: The stakes

"We have to get a win to keep our playoff hopes alive and the Giants are in the way," Cardinals left guard Justin Pugh said Tuesday.

The Cardinals are battling for their playoff lives, sitting just outside the seventh seed via a tiebreaker with the Minnesota Vikings. Arizona has also lost three-straight games and four of the last five.

Conversely, the Giants lead the NFC East at 5-7 via a tiebreaker with the Washington Football Team. They are winners of four straight, including most recently against Cardinals' NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks.

"They're hot right now," Arizona outside linebacker Devon Kennard said Tuesday. "(Head coach) Joe Judge has them playing well."

Both teams are trying to snap playoff droughts. The Cardinals last appearance was 2015, with the Giants being 2016.

Difference: Giants' defense

Last season, the Giants entered the matchup having allowed 28 or more points in five of six games. They finished near the bottom of the league in points and yards allowed.

This year, after hiring a new head coach in Judge and defensive coordinator, Patrick Graham, they are top 10 in both categories. They haven’t allowed more than 20 points in any of the last four games and no team has put up more than 25 since Week 5.

"Their defense is playing lights out right now from what I've seen on film," Pugh said. "And we're up for a big test. Their coach has them disciplined, playing really good football."

Linebacker Blake Martinez is fourth in the league in tackles with 111, although he did not practice in the Giants walkthrough Wednesday with a back injury, defensive end Leonard Williams is tied for sixth in sacks with 12 and cornerback James Bradberry is in a three-way tie for the league lead in pass deflections with 16. All three were acquired after the Cardinals game against the franchise last year.

Difference-ish: Cardinals' offense

The Cardinals offense has mostly paralleled the Giants defensive growth, as it went from being middle of the pack in points and yards to top 10 in both cateogries this year.

"(Head coach) Kliff (Kingsbury) does a great job in terms of scheme, using tempo, really creating matchups for his players and letting them play to their strengths," Judge said Wednesday. "This quarterback (Kyler Murray) is obviously a dynamic player.

"This guy does a great job improvising on his feet, extending plays, keeping his eyes downfield and making big throws. He has a rocket for an arm and this guy can be as aggressive as he wants to because he's very accurate with the ball."

The Cardinals ran the ball productively against New York last season as running back Chase Edmonds took off for 127 yards and three touchdowns.

However, while the Giants are playing their best defense of the season, the Cardinals have “hit a wall” offensively, as Murray put it Wednesday, scoring just 22 points-per-game over the last three weeks and struggling to run effectively.

Teams have keyed in on Murray’s rushing ability and the Cardinals have struggled to adjust. Judge said the Giants will look to do the same.

"We're going to talk to our team about trying to limit his extended plays and trying to keep him from really making explosive plays with his feet."

Similarity: Penalties disparity

A constant has been that the Cardinals were a heavily penalized team last year and were called for 10 flags for 85 yards against the Giants. In 2020, Arizona leads the league in flags called against them.

New York was disciplined in that regard last year and are once again with the ninth-fewest penalties in the NFL.

The Giants have struggled to move the ball this year, but with their strong defense, the Cardinals cannot afford to gift five-, 10-, and 15-yards to them consistently.

Similarity: Cardinals forcing turnvers

While the Cardinals defense had just the 25th-most takeaways last year, they forced three against the Giants. Cornerback Patrick Peterson came away with an interception and they recovered two fumbles.

The Cardinals have recently been ball hawks with 12 takeaways in their last six games.

Difference: No Chandler Jones

Cardinals All-Pro outside linebacker Chandler Jones had an impressive day against the Giants last year, setting a career-high with four sacks, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble on Jones.

Yet, he was lost in the Giants' very same stadium against the New York Jets earlier this year to a season-ending biceps injury.

The Giants allow plenty of sacks, with the seventh-worst sack percentage in the league. The Cardinals are still middle of the pack in sacks, plus they had three on Sunday.

But, Jones was a major factor in a tight game last season.

The rest of Arizona's defense runs under the same scheme by Vance Joseph, but personnel is different in many spots, partly due to injuries.

Difference: DeAndre Hopkins

The Cardinals offense was reeling at the half last week against the Rams. But, they found a rhythm on their first drive after the break when they got the ball out quicker and found wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins three times, including for a touchdown.

Hopkins had eight catches in the second half and eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving threshold for the fourth consecutive season in the process. The Cardinals offense is slumping, but as Kingsbury has said before, they need to find ways to get the ball in Hopkins' hands more.

"DeAndre Hopkins is the best receiver we've seen all year," Giants cornerback Logan Ryan said.

Perhaps finding Hopkins on quicker routes uptempo could be a way to jump start the Arizona attack.

"We're going to continue to try and do what's most effective week in and week out," Kingsbury said. "We had some good things happen when we pushed the tempo the other day when we were stalling out, but we'll continue to mix it in when we feel like it's necessary. Our guys have done a nice job of executing some of those plays when we're going fast."