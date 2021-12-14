Arizona Cardinals: James Conner Plays 96% Snaps Monday

Cardinals running back James Conner played all but three offensive snaps in the Monday night loss to the Rams.

Cardinals left guard Justin Pugh finally returned to the active roster for Monday night’s game against the Rams, but played only five special-teams snaps and none on offense.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said after the game, “He was close. Just didn't feel like it was right to put him out there not being 100% against that defensive line of what he'd be facing. So we're hoping next week.”

Kingsbury said Tuesday that when Pugh is considered ready to play, he will be the starter again.

Running back James Conner played 75 snaps (96%) Monday and Kingsbury is hoping Chase Edmonds will be ready to play next Sunday against the Lions and take some of the heat off Conner. Edmonds was designated for return from reserve/injured last week and practiced.

Kingsbury said Tuesday that Conner probably played too many snaps against the Rams and having Edmonds to share duties will keep both players fresh for the stretch run. Conner dinged an ankle late in the game against the Rams and was having a MRI Tuesday.

His injury and a leg injury suffered by wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins are not believed to be serious, but Hopkins was also having a MRI Tuesday.

Long snapper Aaron Brewer was activated from reserve/injured Monday and things were back to normal with high-performance snaps. Beau Brinkley remained on the roster Monday, but was waived Tuesday, while linebacker Nate Hall was released from the practice squad.

Charting the snaps (snaps/percentage; starters in bold)

Players listed as did not play are on scrimmage plays

OFFENSE (78 snaps, 17 players)

Quarterbacks: Kyler Murray 78/100

Did not play: Colt McCoy. Inactive: Trace McSorley

Running backs: James Conner 75/96; Eno Benjamin, Jonathan Ward 3/4

Reserve/injured, designated for return: Chase Edmonds

Wide receivers: DeAndre Hopkins 68/87; Christian Kirk 58/74; A.J. Green 56/72; Rondale Moore 34/44; Antoine Wesley 7/9

Did not play: Andy Isabella (also did not play on special teams)

Tight ends: Zach Ertz 65/83; Demetrius Harris 17/22; Darrell Daniels 4/5

Reserve/injured: Maxx Williams; David Wells

Offensive linemen: LT D.J. Humphries, LG Sean Harlow, C Rodney Hudson, RG Max Garcia, RT Kelvin Beachum 78/100

Did not play: G Justin Pugh; G Josh Jones; C Marcus Henry (also did not play on special teams). Inactive: T Josh Miles. Reserve/injured: G/T Justin Murray

DEFENSE (58 snaps, 20 players)

Defensive linemen: DE Zach Allen 45/78; DT Jordan Phillips 41/71; NT Corey Peters 30/52; DT Leki Fotu 12/21, NT Rashard Lawrence 12/21; DE Michael Dogbe 3/5

Inactive: DT Zach Kerr. Reserve/injured: DE J.J. Watt

Linebackers: ILB Isaiah Simmons, ILB Jordan Hicks 57/98; OLB Chandler Jones 50/86; OLB Markus Golden 40/69; OLB Devon Kennard 19/33; OLB Dennis Gardeck 9/13; OLB Joe Walker 2/3

Did not play: ILB Zaven Collins; OLB Victor Dimukeje. Reserve/injured: ILB Zeke Turner; OLB Kylie Fitts; ILB Tanner Vallejo

Defensive backs: CB Byron Murphy Jr. 58/100; S Budda Baker 56/97; S Jalen Thompson 55/95; CB Marco Wilson 53/91; CB Robert Alford 35/60; S Deionte Thompson, CB Antonio Hamilton 2/3

Did not play: S Chris Banjo. Reserve/injured, designated for return: S Charles Washington. Reserve/injured: S James Wiggins

SPECIAL TEAMS (27 snaps, 35 players)

LB Dennis Gardeck, LB Joe Walker, S Chris Banjo 22/81; LB Zaven Collins, LB Victor Dimukeje, CB Antonio Hamilton 16/59; S Deionte Thompson 15/56; TE Demetrius Harris, TE Darrell Daniels 13/48; RB Jonathan Ward, DT Leki Fotu, S Jalen Thompson 11/41; K Matt Prater 10/37; WR/RS Rondale Moore, CB Marco Wilson 9/33; CB Robert Alford 7/26; DE Zach Allen, NT Corey Peters, LB Chandler Jones, LB Jordan Hicks, P Andy Lee, LS Aaron Brewer 6/22; T D.J. Humphries, T Kelvin Beachum, G Max Garcia, G Sean Harlow, G Justin Pugh, G Josh Jones, LB Isaiah Simmons 5/19; WR/RS Christian Kirk, CB Byron Murphy Jr., S Budda Baker 1/4

Inactive: LS Beau Brinkley