There was a certain degree of shock when the Cardinals agreed to terms with running back James Conner Monday on a three-year contract worth $21 million, an average of $7 million per season.

At this point in the annual free-agent frenzy of mid-March, everyone should realize that average per year isn’t necessarily the be-all and end-all of contracts.

Most important is guaranteed money: How much and when do the guarantees stop. In Conner’s case, it’s hard to find fault with the Cardinals for agreeing to a reasonable deal with a player that scored 18 touchdowns last season and showed that he was a better receiver than anyone imagined.

Conner’s contract has no guarantees after the second season and the $13.5 million of guarantees include the base salaries in 2022 ($1.75 million) and 2023 ($5.75 million) and a $6 million signing bonus.

His contract counts $3.975 million against the cap this year and yes, a hefty $10.005 million in 2023 thanks to a $2 million roster bonus due on the fifth day of the league year.

Still, Conner will be 27 on May 5 and he’s only a year older than Chase Edmonds, whose two-year agreement with Miami has a cap charge of $4.05 million this year and $7.71 in 2023.

The Cardinals are counting on Conner doing in 2022 what he did last season, making them fine with that cap hit in 2023 considering where the cap could go after a $26 million increase this year.

Most important is what the Cardinals have in Conner: A dedicated professional with as much passion for the game as anyone that steps on an NFL field.

Just hear what he said Tuesday when asked what motivates him.

“What motivates me is my second chance and my love for the game,” Conner said. “There was a chance at one point where, I was out from the game, and at the blink of an eye had a knee and got hit with cancer right after and so, for God to heal me and then put me back, let me accomplish my dreams ... not everybody gets that second chance. So my motivation is doing it for everybody that can't do it. Everybody sitting up in the hospital beds and just wishing for a brighter future like I once was.

“I like to be that hope for them and let them know it's possible. That there's life after you feel like you hit rock bottom. I've been there and so my motivation is simple. I’m constantly reminded by it every day when I look ... I got my scars on me. I love this game of football and I'm going to give it all to it. I know that it's temporary. There's a day coming where I'm not going to play no more and so I just got to give it my all while I'm here. So that's what motivates me.”

As for the Cardinals, he said, “I'm satisfied. I'm happy. I'm ecstatic. I'm grateful and blessed, all of that with this deal that I have in Arizona, the contract I just signed. To not worry about the market no more. I'm just focused all in on Arizona. I'm happy to call this place home.

“It's nice just to have a team believe in you and invest in you. So I took the prove-it deal as they called it last year, but I instantly fell in love with the place. I fell in love with Arizona, with this organization. Everybody in the building. And so to just have a three-year contract and go forth from here, it's just nice, like I said, to call this place home.”