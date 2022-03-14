Skip to main content

Cardinals Agree to Terms with Conner; Edmonds Heads to Miami

On the same day James Conner agreed to a contract, backfield mate Chase Edmonds reached agreement with the Miami Dolphins.

It was unlikely that the Cardinals would be able to keep both of their running backs that were scheduled to become unrestricted free agents, but the good news Monday was that the team secured the future for one, James Conner, while Chase Edmonds reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with the Miami Dolphins.

The negotiating period for free agents opened at 9 am Arizona time Monday morning and within a few minutes word of Edmonds’ two-year agreement became public. No contracts with players switching teams can be official until after 1 pm Arizona time Wednesday.

The Cardinals officially announced a three-year agreement with Conner a day after accomplishing the same result with tight end Zach Ertz.

Financial terms for all three players have been reported, but always keep in mind that the early reports don’t include the key details of the deals.

Most important is how much is fully guaranteed at signing, whether there are voidable years, the signing bonus and the salary-cap charge, especially for the 2022 season.

Conner’s deal is worth a reported $21 million with $13.5 million guaranteed, while the contract for Edmonds has a reported value of $12.6 million with $6.1 million guaranteed.

Conner played the 2021 season for the Cardinals on a 1-year contract worth $1.75 million and had 1,127 combined yards with 752 rushing. He also scored 18 touchdowns, 15 of which were on running plays.

His 18 touchdowns were the second-most in franchise history in a single season and ranked third in the NFL in 2021. Conner’s 15 rushing touchdowns tied for second in the NFL and were the second-highest single-season total in team history.

The Cardinals likely valued Conner’s toughness, while knowing they will need a strong complement in the backfield that can provide quickness and pass-catching ability.

Currently under contract is Eno Benjamin along with Jonathan Ward, who has received a tender as an exclusive-rights free agent.

The team could look at free agency to supplement the position or select another young runner in the draft.

© Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
