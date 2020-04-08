AllCardinals
LB Devon Kennard's $20 Million Contract Counts Only $2.5M Against the Cap This Year

Howard Balzer

The four-year contract outside linebacker Devon Kennard signed with the Arizona Cardinals is worth $20 million according to spotrac.com and includes $12.225 million guaranteed. However, only $6 million is fully guaranteed at initial signing.

The full guarantee is a $5 million signing bonus and $1 million base salary in 2020. His $6.25 million base salary in 2021 is currently guaranteed for injury only and becomes fully guaranteed if he is on the roster on the fifth day of the 2021 league year. His base salary in 2022 is $6.75 million.

The fourth year in 2023 automatically voids at the end of the 2020 league year. That extra year is in the contract for cap purposes, so the $5 million signing bonus is prorated over four years instead of three. That makes his cap charge $2.5 million this year: $1 million base; $1.25 million prorated bonus; and a maximum $250,000 per-game active roster bonus ($15,625 per game). The total is considered likely to be earned because Kennard played all 16 games with the Detroit Lions in 2019.

The contract also includes possible bonuses of $500,000 roster in 2021 ($31,250 per game active) and $250,000 in 2022 ($15,625 per-game active). If he plays all 16 games this season, the cap figure would increase to $8.5 million.

*The one-year qualifying contract signed by returning safety and special-teams standout Chris Banjo is worth $1,187,500 and includes $300,000 guaranteed: a $137,500 signing bonus and $162,500 of his league minimum $1.05 million base salary. As a qualifying contract, the cap charge is $887,500, which is $750,000 plus the signing bonus.

*The one-year contract for defensive lineman Trevon Coley, who was not tendered by the Indianapolis Colts as a restricted free agent, is worth the league minimum of $825,000 and has no guaranteed money. He counts $750,000 against the cap.

Cardinals and State Farm Aid Community with Donation of 1,000,000 Meals

The Arizona Cardinals along with sponsor State Farm made a major contribution in COVID-19 relief efforts with the donation of 1,000,000 meals to families in the area.

Mason Kern

Cardinals Holding Two Additional Blood Drives

The Arizona Cardinals have scheduled two more blood drives at State Farm Stadium for April 7 and 8.

Mason Kern

'We'd Like to Have Three': Kliff Kingsbury Desires Depth at RB

After running back Kenyan Drake signed his transition tag with the Arizona Cardinals in free agency and with Chase Edmonds and D.J. Foster returning, head coach Kliff Kingsbury is confident in the position group corps. However, he wants the depth chart to be fleshed out even further.

Mason Kern

Where Does SI's Jenny Vrentas Rank the Cardinals in Her Pre-Draft Power Rankings?

NFL Power Rankings as presented by Sports Illustrated have the Kansas City Chiefs leading the 32 suitors. Where do Tom Brady's new and old teams land? How about the newly-reinforced Arizona Cardinals?

Howard Balzer

Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury Not Concerned About Kyler Murray's Growth Despite Absence of Offseason Program

Without OTAs and mini camps in the NFL this offseason a likely formality due to COVID-19, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury addressed the implications on the development for second-year quarterback Kyler Murray.

Howard Balzer

Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury Says Team's All-Decade Choices Have Played at an 'Insane Level'

The Arizona Cardinals had three players elected to the NFL All-Decade Team: wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald; cornerback Patrick Peterson; and outside linebacker Chandler Jones.

Howard Balzer

Is QB Kyler Murray a MVP Candidate in his Second Season?

Publisher Howard Balzer is joined by SI's Bill Enright and gambling expert Frankie Taddeo to make the case for a potentially big year for quarterback Kyler Murray. Balzer makes his predictions for the Cardinals' season including a breakdown of Murray's weapons while Taddeo shares what Las Vegas thinks things look like for the Cardinals this year.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Prepared to Take NFL Draft Virtual

With the NFL announcing that the draft will be conducted virtually, teams are in the process of logistically figuring out how to make it work. The Arizona Cardinals feel they're set up well.

Mason Kern

'It'll Be Done before the Draft': Kingsbury Optimistic about Hopkins Trade Finalization

The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans completed a trade that swapped wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for running back David Johnson, but it is not technically finalized until the players complete their physicals that are moving slower due to COVID-19.

Mason Kern

Kliff Kingsbury Ready to Select 'Best Available' at No. 8 in NFL Draft

There are plenty of options the Arizona Cardinals can take in the 2020 NFL Draft with their No. 8 overall selection. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury weighed in on Tuesday.

Mason Kern