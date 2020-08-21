Official: Cardinals Sign CB B.W. Webb to One-Year Deal

The Cardinals’ search for a cornerback ended with the signing of B.W. Webb, who had a tryout with the team Tuesday. Webb’s agent, Sunny Shah, tweeted Thursday afternoon that the veteran cornerback had agreed to terms on a one-year contract, which is likely at — or close — to the league minimum salary of $910,000.

"Congrats to my client [Webb] on agreeing to a one year deal with the [Cardinals]," Shah tweeted Thursday evening.

Friday morning, the Cardinals officially announced the signing,

If Webb signed a qualifying contract for the minimum, it would count $750,000 against the Cardinals' salary cap.

The team has been looking for options since expected starter Robert Alford suffered a torn pectoral muscle in practice this past Sunday and will likely miss the entire season after having surgery.

It has not been confirmed, but it appears that the Cardinals went with Webb instead of Ken Crawley, who reportedly visited with the team Wednesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Crawley was expected to sign, pending a physical, which all new contracts require, along with the requisite COVID-19 testing.

There was no signing of Crawley officially reported to the NFL Thursday and Alford still remains on the active roster. Kingsbury told reporters earlier this week the franchise was having ongoing conversations about placing Alford on season-ending reserve/injured.

Webb, 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, started 12 games for the Bengals last season with eight at cornerback and four at nickel back. He was released by Cincinnati on March 18, the first day of the league year, and hasn’t been with any team since then.

The 29-year-old Webb, who turns 30 in May, entered the league with Dallas as a fourth-round pick in 2013 and has played 80 games with 35 starts for six different teams: the Cowboys; Pittsburgh; Tennessee; New Orleans; the N.Y. Giants; and Cincinnati. He has never spent two seasons with the same team.

Webb’s versatility could be a plus as the coaching staff will be looking at different combinations of corners and slot players from among Byron Murphy Jr., Chris Jones, Kevin Peterson and possibly Jalen Davis.

Davis began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with Miami in 2018 and was signed to the Cardinals’ practice squad last year after being waived by the Dolphins in the cutdown to 53 players. He was signed from the practice squad on Dec. 7 and played in two games while being inactive for two others. Duke Thomas is another cornerback currently on the roster.

The top veteran corners still available on the open market are Logan Ryan, Brandon Carr and Ross Cockrell. The health of Dre Kirkpatrick is a question mark after he missed the final 10 games of the 2019 season because of a knee injury.