Contract Talks Ongoing with WR DeAndre Hopkins and RB Kenyan Drake

Howard Balzer

There isn’t a lot of urgency yet, but it seems clear that recently-acquired wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expecting to receive a restructured contract from the Cardinals.

Money was the motivating factor in the Texans trading Hopkins, who has three years remaining on his contract totaling $39.915 million, but with none of those dollars guaranteed.

There have been discussions with Hopkins’ representation — and surely the team hopes he participates in the virtual offseason program that begins Monday (April 20).

Even though there is no on-field work and likely won’t be any through the end of the program, becoming familiar with the offensive system and scheme will be important for new players.

In addition to Hopkins, general manager Steve Keim acknowledged Wednesday in a videoconference with reporters that there have also been talks with the agent for running back Kenyan Drake.

He was tagged as the team’s transition player and signed the guaranteed, one-year tender that is worth $8.483 million. Any longer contract would have to be signed by July 15.

When asked if he believes new contracts can be accomplished by the start of the season for Hopkins and by July 15 for Drake, Keim said, “Both those guys are guys that we would like to have long term. If it makes our organization better, and it's an opportunity that arises, we'll certainly do that. I've had communication with both their agents; Pat Dye Jr. for Kenyan Drake and Todd France with DeAndre Hopkins.

“I'll keep the nature of those conversations to myself. But, we'll continue to pound away in the draft (because that’s) the most important part right now. But, but we'll continue to have ongoing talks with both of those players’ agents.”

Most important is having that dialogue with the hope that Hopkins is at least present for the start of training camp, whenever that might be.

