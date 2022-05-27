All eight Arizona Cardinals draft picks have signed, but the contract details aren’t known yet for linebacker Cameron Thomas, who signed earlier this week.

With linebacker Cameron Thomas having signed a four-year contract this week, the Cardinals now have signed all eight of their draft picks.

While the exact terms of the Thomas deal isn’t known yet, AllCardinals has the details of the other choices and a ballpark of where the contract for Thomas will land. Previously, we reported the contracts for running back Keaontay Ingram, guard Lecitus Smith and linebacker Jesse Luketa, but we will list them all here.

Tight end Trey McBride (second round): $6,299,600 with $3,457,900 guaranteed that includes a $1,761,571 signing bonus. The remainder of the guarantees are in 2022 and 2023 base salaries of $705,000 and $991,328, respectively. The other two years of salaries are $1,277,696 and $1,564,044. His cap charge for this year is $1,145,393.

Linebacker Myjai Sanders (third round): $5,044,904 with a $849,020 signing bonus. The base salaries are $705,000; $934,314; $1,163,628; and $1,392,942. The cap charge is $917,255.

The five players selected in the sixth and seventh rounds all have base salaries that are the minimum for the first four credited seasons: $705,000; $870,000; $985,000; and $1.1 million.

Ingram (sixth round): $3,830, 588; $170,588 signing bonus; $747,647 cap.

Smith (sixth round): $3,792,012; $132,012 bonus; $738,003 cap.

Cornerback Christian Matthew (seventh round): $3,744, 484; $84,484 signing bonus; $726,121 cap.

Luketa and guard Marquis Hayes have identical deals because they were selected with compensatory choices one pick apart (256 and 257) in the seventh round: $3,737,012; $77,012 signing bonus; $724,253 cap.

Thomas was a third-round pick (87th overall) and his contract will be slightly more than Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, who was selected 88th overall. The 86th pick, Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis has yet to sign.

Tolbert’s contract is worth $5,135,820 with a signing bonus of $915,068 and cap charge of $933,767. His base salaries are $705,000; $938,442; $1,171,985 and $1,405,326.

The Cardinals total salary cap for draft picks is $6,658,259 and without Thomas’ deal included, they have $935,334 remaining.