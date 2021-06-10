Contract Figures for Cardinals Draft Picks LB Zaven Collins, WR Rondale Moore

The official numbers are in for the contracts signed by the Cardinals first two draft picks, Zaven Collins and Rondale Moore.

The official numbers are in for the contracts signed by the Cardinals' first two 2021 draft picks.

Linebacker Zaven Collins, the 16th selection in the first round, received a four-year deal (with a team option for the fifth year) worth a totally guaranteed $14,690,254 that includes an $8,043,820 signing bonus.

There is no training camp roster bonus, but Collins will be paid more than the minimum salary in 2022-2024. His base salaries are $660,000 this year; $1,327,739 in 2022; $1,995,478 in 2023 and $2,663,217 in 2024.

Wide receiver Rondale Moore, who was selected with the 17th pick in the second round, signed a four-year contract worth $6,924,254 that includes $4,030,559 guaranteed including a $2,395,820 signing bonus. The extra guaranteed dollars are the 2021 and 2022 base salaries that are $660,000 and $974,739. The non-guaranteed salaries in 2023 and 2024 are $1,289,478 and $1,604,217.

The Cardinals have every expectation that Collins will be the starting Mike linebacker when the season begins and will call the defensive plays that are relayed by defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

Joseph said Wednesday, “He is such a humble guy and hardworking guy; he's going to get it done. It won't be perfect every play. But I told (linebackeers coach) Billy Davis five minutes ago; I said, ‘He's going to make more plays than he makes mistakes.’

“And so far, he's putting the work in to gain the trust of his teammates and his coaches. So I think it is what it is. I mean, he's he's the Mike ‘backer, he's gonna play and he's ready for it.”

On the field this week at minicamp, Collins was seen helping some teammates line up correctly.