Contract Figures for Cardinals Draft Picks LB Zaven Collins, WR Rondale Moore

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+SI.COM
Search

Contract Figures for LB Zaven Collins, WR Rondale Moore

The official numbers are in for the contracts signed by the Cardinals first two draft picks, Zaven Collins and Rondale Moore.
Author:
Publish date:

The official numbers are in for the contracts signed by the Cardinals' first two 2021 draft picks.

Linebacker Zaven Collins, the 16th selection in the first round, received a four-year deal (with a team option for the fifth year) worth a totally guaranteed $14,690,254 that includes an $8,043,820 signing bonus.

There is no training camp roster bonus, but Collins will be paid more than the minimum salary in 2022-2024. His base salaries are $660,000 this year; $1,327,739 in 2022; $1,995,478 in 2023 and $2,663,217 in 2024.

Wide receiver Rondale Moore, who was selected with the 17th pick in the second round, signed a four-year contract worth $6,924,254 that includes $4,030,559 guaranteed including a $2,395,820 signing bonus. The extra guaranteed dollars are the 2021 and 2022 base salaries that are $660,000 and $974,739. The non-guaranteed salaries in 2023 and 2024 are $1,289,478 and $1,604,217.

The Cardinals have every expectation that Collins will be the starting Mike linebacker when the season begins and will call the defensive plays that are relayed by defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

Joseph said Wednesday, “He is such a humble guy and hardworking guy; he's going to get it done. It won't be perfect every play. But I told (linebackeers coach) Billy Davis five minutes ago; I said, ‘He's going to make more plays than he makes mistakes.’

“And so far, he's putting the work in to gain the trust of his teammates and his coaches. So I think it is what it is. I mean, he's he's the Mike ‘backer, he's gonna play and he's ready for it.”

On the field this week at minicamp, Collins was seen helping some teammates line up correctly.

USATSI_16224772
News

Contract Figures for Cardinals Draft Picks LB Zaven Collins, WR Rondale Moore

Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
News

Budda Baker Looking to Become Legendary in his New Number

Tay Gowan
News

Arizona Cardinals Rookie to Watch: Tay Gowan

Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph reacts during action against the Detroit Lions in the second half at State Farm Stadium.
News

Joseph on Titans Acquiring Jones: 'We Got a Challenge Week 1'

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during minicamp practice at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center.
News

Watt Leadership Radiating Through Cardinals Facility

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (85) during rookie mini-camp at the Dignity Health training facility.
News

Cardinals Conclude Draft-Choice Signings with WR Moore

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt (99) during voluntary Organized Team Activities at Dignity Health Training Facility.
News

My Take: Watt Helps, but More Needed for Cardinals Success in Brutal NFC West

JJ Watt IV Valor
News

Watt Special Edition JJ IV Valor Shoes Honor Tillman Legacy