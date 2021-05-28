Contract Terms for Cardinals Draft Picks Victor Dimukeje, Tay Gowan Revealed

The numbers are in for the contracts signed this week by Cardinals draft picks Victor Dimukeje and Tay Gowan.

When reporting the signings, we projected that Dimukeje’s contract would land in between the players picked one spot ahead of him and one after him and that’s exactly what happened.

Dimukeje was selected in the sixth round at 210 overall, while Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jalen Camp was the 209th pick and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Demetric Felton was selected 211th overall.

Camp signed for $3,644,292 with a $164,292 signing bonus and Felton’s contract was $3,641,144 including a signing bonus of $161,144.

The total value of Dimukeje’s contract is $3,641,860 with a signing bonus of $161,860.

As for Gowan, it was clear his contract would be the same as each compensatory pick at the end of the sixth round and it was: $3,610,704 with a signing bonus of $130,704.

If on the roster at the start of the season, Dimukeje’s cap charge will be $700,465 and Gowan’s will be $692,676. Both do not count immediately against the cap because they fall below the current top-51 cutoff of $850,000.

The Cardinals have two unsigned draft picks: first-round linebacker Zaven Collins and second-round wide receiver Rondale Moore.

Collins was the 16th pick in the first round and the closest players that have signed are Miami Dolphins cornerback Patrick Surtain II at ninth overall and Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood, one spot after Collins.

Leatherwood’s four-year guaranteed contract has a total value of $14,391,564 with a signing bonus of $7,826,592.

Surtain’s contract is worth $20,962,802 with a signing bonus of $12,605, 672.

Moore was the 17th pick in the second round and players picked 16th and 18th have signed.

At 16, San Francisco guard Aaron Banks received a contract worth $7,073,608 with $4,145,968 guaranteed that includes a signing bonus of $2,504,440.

At 18, N.Y. Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, an edge rusher, has a contract worth $6,774,914 with $3,915,159 guaranteed including a $2,287,208 signing bonus.

The added guarantees in those contracts are for the 2021 and 2022 base salaries.

Moore’s deal is expected to fall somewhere in between those contracts.