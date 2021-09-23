Controlled Chaos: Cardinals Work on What to do When Kyler Murray Scrambles

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the toughest downs to defend are broken plays while the quarterback is on the move.

The Cardinals have the ultimate player to take advantage in those situations: Kyler Murray.

On several occasions during the first two weeks of the season, he escaped the pocket, dodging numerous defenders in the process, and hit a throw on the run downfield.

"It's very frustrating," Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt said from a defensive perspective. "You know the defensive lineman that just ran for 45 seconds straight and is watching the jumbotron as the ball goes to a touchdown is just befuddled and pissed."

Arguably the most extreme example was this play in Week 1:

Last Sunday, two of Murray's three touchdown throws came while he scrambled and threw on the run.

The spectacle of these plays arises from its sense of chaos, and the Cardinals are not lost in the storm when they happen.

"It's something I've practiced my whole life," Murray said on Wednesday. "I've been practicing scramble drills structurally ever since high school.

"It's nothing I'm new to, nothing these guys are new to as well. They understand the game. And they understand that we have to be great at it."

These plays don't just involve the quarterback making magic, although that is certainly part of it.

The receivers need to be on the same page as Murray when structure collapses.

The offensive linemen, in the words of left guard Justin Pugh, don't have eyes in the back of their head. Center Rodney Hudson said they need to adjust to where the defender is trying to go and continue to block.

Kingsbury told the media that the team practices the "scramble drill" at least once each day of the three-day practice week.

"We have areas we're supposed to get to, we have techniques of how to separate how to get open. So it's not as helter-skelter as it appears," Kingsbury said.

Murray said that scrambling is a huge part of the game for a mobile quarterback. Kingsbury alluded to the fact that numerous teams with modern-style mobile quarterbacks work on the scramble drill.

Murray's 77-yard touchdown pass to receiver Rondale Moore on Sunday is another example. The Cardinals quarterback rolled out to his right, which drew the defense up towards the line of scrimmage, thinking Murray would tuck and run:

The first touchdown of the game for Arizona started with Murray rolling to his left and hitting receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who gained separation at the goal line:

Wide receiver Christian Kirk is in his third year playing with Murray, and he said the keys for targets is to create that separation in spots where the quarterback can deliver an accurate ball.

'We all have certain spots where you have to be on the field, depending on the concept, and it's our job to get open and make the play for him," Kirk said on Tuesday. "So, we understand that it's basically a second chance during that play."

Veteran wideout A.J. Green is adjusting to this process.

He played nine seasons with quarterback Andy Dalton in Cincinnati, a player with a much different profile than Murray. He and Dalton had their timing down. With Murray, he has had to adjust to the off-scheduled plays.

"It's a little different for me," Green said Thursday. "You just sometimes got to play backyard football because (Murray) can create. You can think he's getting sacked and he will spin out of it, crawl out of it and he can throw the ball down the field."

Kingsbury said that it's not in the team's best interest to live in an offense that only goes off-script. These situations, most of the time, are last resorts when the called play does not work.

Still, having such dynamic scrambling ability is a luxury and something that can separate Arizona's offense from others in the NFL.