Corey Peters 'Getting a Lot Out Of' Book Club Initiative

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Corey Peters has always wanted to make a difference in the community. It is why he started the Peters Education Enrichment Project (PEEP).

As an extending arm of that foundation, Peters recently launched The Corey Peters Playbook, which hopes to provide an educational outlet for all Arizona high school students during the COVID-19 pandemic through virtual Zoom meetings. Previously, he hosted a bi-weekly book club at South Pointe High School and also at South Pointe Elementary School in Phoenix. Now, he can reach more people, and he also this could be used in the future in addition to in-person school visits.

"We just tried to look for silver linings in this pandemic and I think it's an opportunity to reach more kids in maybe even a better format," Peters said in a videoconference with reporters on Friday. "I can do these meetings with several different classrooms and really reach kids all over. So, for me, I'd like the kids to accomplish, for one, learning that they can read for enjoyment; reading some books that they can take messages that they can use in their life that make things easier for them now, as well as in the future; make them think from other perspectives.

"I get a lot out of it as well. I'm always so impressed by the kids and their points of views and ideas that they come up with, the way they phrase things. It's always very interesting to me. I'm looking forward to this and we just launched it, got the sign-up sheets out there and I'm anxious to see how many kids we have sign up and hopefully we can take care of everybody."

For Peters, reading was ingrained in him from a young age. He said his parents would make him spend at least "30 minutes, an hour a day" during the summer performing the activity.

At the time, he did not understand the purpose. He, like any other kid, just wanted to go play outside or play video games. Anything other than reading a book. As he kept doing it, however, it grew on him. It allowed him the opportunity to escape to places he never deemed imaginable. It is that feeling he says he wants to instill in kids today.

"I was really blessed as a child with great parents," Peters said. "And (reading during the summer) was one of my worst memories. But, as I got older — and I spend more time traveling now — I started to read more. My favorite thing about reading is that you can experience so much just from your imagination. And oftentimes, we read books and they make those books into movies and I always like the books better because it allows your imagination to kind of fill in the blanks and make it your own story in a way.

"We started out going to the bookstore, picking out books, we used to read the Goosebumps series and those were big. Really, honestly, as an adult is when I started to really read for enjoyment and I enjoy reading things that are meant to improve you. Information based books, things that I can learn from and that just kind of spurred on and and now I'm into fiction."

When pressed on why he chose this specific initiative as one that he is involved in, Peters goes back to the educational roots his parents developed in him from a young age.

For the first book on the agenda for the new club, Peters chose Marcello in the Real World. He said he hopes that his program will instill confidence and a sense of belonging for all who attend. He does not want it to be a "chore" and something that the students are forced into.

"I just think that reading is a very important thing," Peters said. "It's an easy thing. Everybody has access to some information with the internet now and if you can read, you're able to teach yourself anything. And I truly believe that.

"I'm hopeful that kids will sign up that want to be a part of the program. I'm hoping that their parents are not exclusively making them do this. And I'm hoping that it's something that they want to be a part of."

At the end of the day, Peters wants to use his platform to promote something useful. In doing this, he accomplishes that goal in the best way he knows how.

"I'm hopeful that they can see that my job, it really has nothing to do with who I am as a person outside of football," Peters said. "It's just like them probably. I play video games, I read books, I hang out with family and that's pretty much my life."