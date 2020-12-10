SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Peters Hopeful to Remain with Cardinals 'for the Rest of My Career'

Mason Kern

Since being signed by the Arizona Cardinals in 2016, veteran nose tackle Corey Peters has been a reliable presence in the defensive line room. Touted for his ability to execute his assignment on every given play, the 10-year NFL veteran has the uncanny ability to bring people together both on and off the gridiron.

It is part of the reason why the franchise named him the Arizona Cardinals/Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Thursday. It is also why Peters was designated as a team captain for the third straight year before the start of the season.

So, when the Cardinals officially lost Peters for the season by adding him to reserve/injured Nov. 19 after he suffered a knee injury in the 32-30 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, it had massive implications.

"It's unfortunate because a number of things," general manager Steve Keim said at the time. "Obviously Corey is a very good football player, but an emotional and inspirational leader in our locker room, a guy who's been a very good leader for us and is a natural leader. He's a guy that — there's some different types of leaders and he is certainly not rehearsed. His comes from the heart and it's authentic and we are certainly going to miss him.

"The way he comes off, he's a guy that does not say a whole lot. He's not a rah-rah guy, he's not a guy that's down yelling in the weight room, but he carries such a strong message that when he does talk, everybody listens. When Corey Peters stands up and he says a few words, I can promise you can hear a pin drop. And that's the respect that that his teammates and everybody in this organization has for him."

Meanwhile, Peters was in the midst of a productive season plugging the A-gap in which he played and started in every game prior to his injury, accumulating 15 tackles (10 solo, five assisted), four quarterback hits, three tackles for loss, two sacks and one pass defensed in the process.

With the three-year, $12 million contract extension that he signed in 2017 set to expire on the conclusion of this season, Peters said he is prepared for whatever the next step in his career looks like. For now, he is focusing on rehabbing to full health so he can be just as effective upon his return.

"Obviously being here in Arizona for the past six years has been amazing," Peters said Thursday. "We've put some roots down here and started to do a lot of work in the community and, regardless of my situation with the Cardinals, that work is going to continue. It is what it is. I'm not under contract next year, so obviously I'd love to be a Cardinal for the rest of my career, but it is what it is. I understand the business side of things and I'll be prepared to move forward either way."

In Peters absence, the Cardinals signed veteran nose tackle Domata Peko to fill in his place. Additionally, the franchise converted Angelo Blackson from defensive tackle to the nose role to provide more depth.

With the fate of the season out of Peters' control, the one element he can completely determine is his work habits. As such, his process for handling catastrophic injury has changed from when he tore his Achilles in 2015.

"I think being older and that experience helps," Peters said. "The first time I tore my Achilles, which was my first major injury, I didn't handle it well at all. I got very depressed and just didn't do the things that I needed to do to come back and be where I needed to be when I could play. Just learning from that experience, trying to keep my head in a positive space, which I've done a great job of. I'm older now, things are different, I'm more established financially and everything like that. 

"I think the stress of getting hurt as a young player, third or fourth year in the league, is different when you're older and you've got family to support you and that's been through this whole process. For me, it's just about really attacking the rehab and doing what I can do to get better. Even if that's just a baby step, taking that wholeheartedly and just putting my whole effort into it so that as we continue to progress, I can be in good a shape as possible for when I return."

Photo: Arizona Cardinals

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Simmons, Drake Added to Week 14 Thursday Injury Report

Several changes were present on the Arizona Cardinals Week 14 Thursday injury report, including the additions of Isaiah Simmons and RB Kenyan Drake.

Mason Kern

Larry Fitzgerald's Quarantine Experience and Sunday Game Status

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald shared his experience after testing positive for COVID-19.

Alex Weiner

'It's an Honor': Corey Peters Named Arizona Cardinals Walter Payton Man of the Year

Arizona Cardinals NT Corey Peters recognized for work including with students in the South Pointe School District in Phoenix.

Alex Weiner

Campbell, Peko Sr. Added to Wednesday Injury Report

Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, cornerback Johnathan Joseph and nose tackle Domata Peko Sr. were among those not practicing Wednesday.

Alex Weiner

'He's Progressed Nicely': Arnold Maximizes Limited Reps

Arizona Cardinals tight end Dan Arnold has impressed head coach Kliff Kingsbury this season and cashed in an impressive performance in Week 13.

Mason Kern

Phillips Designated for Return; Fitzgerald Back at Practice Wednesday

The Arizona Cardinals designated DL Jordan Phillips for return from reserve/injured, while WR Larry Fitzgerald was back at practice Wednesday.

Alex Weiner

Cardinals Offensive Line Owning Responsibility of Stalled Production

Having lost four of the last five games, Arizona Cardinals offensive linemen are owning up to the lack of offensive production.

Mason Kern

Kingsbury Rules Thompson Out; Phillips Day-to-Day for Week 14

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury ruled safety Jalen Thompson out for Week 14 Wednesday and listed defensive tackle Jordan Phillips as "day-to-day."

Alex Weiner

Compare and Contrast: Cardinals-Giants Rematch from 2019

The stakes are exponentially higher this time around between the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants compared to a year ago.

Alex Weiner

Kennard Hoping to Earn Bigger Role Again After Setbacks

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Devon Kennard started the season strong, but after injury and a stint on reserve/COVID-19, his role has diminished significantly.

Alex Weiner