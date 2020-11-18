SI.com
Confirmed: NT Corey Peters to Miss Remainder of 2020 Season

Howard Balzer

The ever-changing Cardinals defense has been hit again with the season-ending loss of not only an excellent player, but a leader.

Wednesday morning, head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed that nose tackle Corey Peters would miss the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported the injury is a torn patellar tendon.

Earlier this season, outside linebacker Chandler Jones was lost for the remainder of the year because of a torn biceps. Fortunately, a torn thumb ligament suffered by safety Budda Baker cost him only one game.

Speaking to Peters’ leadership, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “Corey is one of those unique people that as a coach -- normally it’s the player trying to gain the coach’s respect -- but he's one of those players where as a coach you're trying to gain his respect because he's that well regarded in this building, in this organization. Tremendous human being, tremendous player and leader and not a guy you can replace in that capacity.

“But we have some good veteran leadership on that side of the ball with Pat P(eterson) and Budda (Baker), Jordan Hicks. And so those guys just got to step up. But that's a tough one there.”

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph recalled what Peters did at halftime of the Week 7 win over Seattle, a game the Cardinals trailed 27-17 and had allowed a stunning 377 yards on 36 plays.

“It wasn't going well for us in the first half,” Joseph said. “And at halftime, Corey pulled the guys together and kind of got them back on track. He is the veteran in the room that's the calming voice; outside of playing really good football this year and last year for us. So he's gonna be missed, obviously, as a football player and a leader on our defense, a guy that works every day, and is constantly playing good for us. So that's a big loss for us. But we got guys waiting to step in and to help do that job for us.”

Linebacker Markus Golden, who recently returned to the Cardinals, knows what Peters meant to the defense.

“We all know Corey is a great leader, has been a great leader,” Golden said. “He’s been here with me since my rookie year, so he's been the guy that took me under his wing since I got here and so I got a lot of respect for Corey. When you don't have a guy like him on the field, it’s more than just football. He knows everyone's job. He knows exactly how to calm us down when stuff’s getting crazy.

“I learned a lot from Corey and I know how he is. He’d want us to get out there and play hard for him and do everything we got to do to win. No matter what, we're gonna make sure we do our best to try to do that for him.”

