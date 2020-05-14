Cardinals Continue Educational Initiatives Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March, the Cardinals have consistently been proactive in directing resources to the community.

That effort has included blood drives, monetary donations from the team and players and donated items.

It continued this week with two additional initiatives tied to education.

*Since 2012, when nose tackle Corey Peters started the Peters Education Enrichment Project (PEEP), the foundation has centered around the importance of reading. Peters has previously hosted a bi-weekly book club at South Pointe High School and also at South Pointe Elementary School in Phoenix.

Now, Peters has created a virtual book club – The Corey Peters Playbook – which hopes to provide an educational outlet for all Arizona high school students during the COVID-19 crisis.

The weekly virtual book club is open for all Arizona high school students to register. Peters will meet with the students over Zoom each week and have in-depth discussions about a variety of books while also providing necessary resources and guidance.

For more information on how to register for The Corey Peters Playbook, please visit: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeQAV3iIFnfZtjdg2bMZwzl7589BCHF1kMDUkaLkt9616XGyA/viewform

*That announcement came the day after the organization announced it is partnering with Cox Communications and State Farm to provide free computers and one year of Cox Connect 2 Compete internet service to 150 pre-qualified students and families in the Roosevelt School District and Phoenix Elementary School District.

Representatives from Cox Communications and the Roosevelt School District joined together Wednesday at Valley View Leadership Academy to present the computers and internet to 80 families. An additional 70 families from the Phoenix Elementary School District will also be receiving computers and internet as part of the initiative.

Students who qualify for the National School Lunch Program (NSLP), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or live in public housing were eligible for the free computers as well as Cox’s Connect 2 Compete Internet service for the coming year.

With schools across the country forced to shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak, millions of children have turned to online learning during the pandemic. That has left students in homes without access to technology or connectivity at greater risk of falling behind academically. The partnership between the Cardinals, Cox and State Farm will help ensure these students and their families have the tools they need to succeed while participating in online learning.