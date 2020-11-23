While Cardinals nose tackle Corey Peters’ season on the field may be over as a result of a knee injury suffered in Week 10 against the Buffalo Bills, his work helping the Arizona community is continuing to ramp up.

Ahead of Thanksgiving this Thursday, Peters and his organization “Peters Educational Enrichment Project” partnered with Harvest Compassion Center to donate turkeys to students and their families in the South Pointe School District.

Families will receive the turkeys via drive-through style on Tuesday. The event is at South Pointe Elementary School, although it is not open to the public and the families have been pre-selected.

Peters held a drive last year at the same location and expressed the impact giving back in this way has meant to him.

“Thanksgiving has a deeper meaning than what most think," Peters tweeted. "It’s a moment for us to give back and help our brothers and sisters in the community.”

While Peters won’t be at the drive in person this year due to COVID-19 concerns, he will attend virtually via the Cardinals community service robot. This way, he will still be able to greet the students and their families.

On Monday, Cardinals inside linebacker Jordan Hicks commended Peters’ leadership and highlighted how it stands out with the team and in the community.

“That just shows the type of person that Corey is, the type of leader that he is for this team," Hicks said. "I have been fortunate enough to be around a lot of really good leaders, and the common thread is that they are involved. They find ways to make an impact, not just on the field, but off the field. And that is who Corey is. That's what leadership is. We've got a platform to be able to do that. A lot of respect for him and what he is doing."

The veteran NFL nose tackle similarly held a school supplies drive in this district during the summer. Several of his teammates, including defensive linemen Jordan Phillips and Rashard Lawrence helped him hand out supplies that day.

In May, Peters' foundation also launched The Corey Peters Playbook, which aimed to provide an educational outlet for all Arizona high-school students during the coronavirus pandemic through virtual Zoom meetings.

Peters started PEEP in 2012. Before the online educational initiative, he hosted a bi-weekly book club at South Pointe High School and also at South Pointe Elementary School in Phoenix, but that was postponed indefinitely to avoid in-person contact.

Peters isn't the only Cardinals player to be giving back this Thanksgiving.

Running back Kenyan Drake hosted a feast for the Boys and Girls Club of the Valley-Gilbert on Friday. He too attended virtually due to the pandemic. Drake has been involved with the Boys and Girls Club for four years through donations and hosting events like Thanksgiving feast and a large holiday celebration last December.

Cornerback Patrick Peterson will also host his fourth annual Thanksgiving giveaway on Monday, donating meals to families in need. He will also attend virtually.