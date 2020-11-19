Cardinals Place Peters, Phillips on Reserve/Injured

It was a busy Thursday afternoon of roster moves for the Cardinals in advance of their division matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

There was no surprise that nose tackle Corey Peters was placed on reserve/injured after he suffered a season-ending torn patellar tendon in his knee, reportedly, Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Not expected was that defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) was also placed on reserve/injured, making him unavailable for at least the next three games.

Phillips suffered a hamstring injury after playing just 12 snaps in the Cardinals loss to Miami in Week 9. He did not play Sunday against the Bills and had already been declared out Wednesday for the game against the Seahawks.

Phillips had practiced on a limited basis Tuesday, so it’s possible he aggravated the injury because he again did not practice Wednesday.

As expected, to fortify the available bodies on the defensive line, defensive tackle Michael Dogbe was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad. The other healthy, active defensive linemen available Thursday are Angelo Blackson, Trevon Coley and Josh Mauro. Rookies Leki Fotu (ankle) and Rashard Lawrence (calf) are on reserve/injured and designated to return, respectively.

The group could be further helped by the reported signing of longtime veteran nose tackle Domata Peko, who should be able to clear the COVID-19 protocols in time to practice next week and play against the New England Patriots.

The Cardinals also signed tight end Evan Baylis and outside linebacker Reggie Walker from the practice squad and elevated running back D.J. Foster, in addition to Dogbe.

Tight ends Darrell Daniels and Maxx Williams, who both have ankle injuries, are questionable for the game against Seattle, leaving only Dan Arnold healthy at the position prior to the addition of Baylis.

The Cardinals often play defensive alignments with only two linemen, and the addition of Walker increases the number of total linebackers to 11 on the active roster.

The Cardinals also reported a tryout Thursday (although it likely occurred Wednesday) with tight end Seth DeValve. A fourth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2016, DeValve has played for the Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars. In 2019, he played 12 games and started six for the Jaguars.

He became an unrestricted free agent in March, 2020, and signed with the Carolina Panthers. However, his contract was terminated because of a non-football injury on June 3. He was signed to the Panthers practice squad on Nov. 4, but was released Tuesday (Nov. 17). In his career, DeValve has played 53 games with 16 starts and caught 60 passes for 736 yards (12.3 average) and four touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks placed starting cornerback Quinton Dunbar on reserve/injured because of a knee injury. He didn’t play Sunday against the Rams and been declared out for Thursday’s game. Signed from the practice squad was cornerback Jayson Stanley, while defensive tackle Damon Harrison and running back Bo Scarbrough were elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.