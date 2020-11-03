It’s finally here.

No, not the Cardinals returning from the bye, which it certainly is.

However, Tuesday, Election Day, means so much more than the result of a football game. That might sound like heresy coming from someone that has built a career around the sport.

The reality, though, is we all hopefully have our families and careers that are profoundly important.

Yet, our democracy and the part we all can play in it, choosing who will lead us in this grand experiment, is what provides a large part of the template that determines how our lives are lived.

In sports, there are many individuals that we watch, enjoy and often marvel over their accomplishments. And often criticize for their foibles. But it is also true that winners achieve through teamwork and competing together.

It should be that way for our country. We can have different opinions, but the only way it works is by displaying respect for everyone.

So it is that Election Day is a day off for the Cardinals in a year in which the NFL estimates that more than 90 percent of its players have registered to vote and several teams boast 100-percent participation.

Most NFL players haven’t voted many times in presidential elections. This is the 13th presidential election this “old-school” guy has experienced as a voter and it’s surely not an understatement to say it’s been eventful (not in a good way) where we are inundated not with what someone will do for our country or state or locale, but rather how bad the other person is.

Cardinals 32-year-old nose tackle Corey Peters was asked whether conversations between players have been different this year than in the past.

He said, “A lot,” and then added, “I don't want to say it's the first time we've really talked about the importance of voting and really encouraging guys to get out and vote and use their voices. But it's certainly been a stronger push now. And I think a lot of the guys who weren't previously registered are now registered. And maybe this is going to be their first election that they vote in.

“And I'm just excited for more people to just get involved with the process. Just so you can educate yourself and really have an understanding of why things are the way that they are. And I think that voting is a good way to make things better for yourself and your family.”

For right tackle Kelvin Beachum, it’s been different as he recalled the last election when he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers and, of course, is now “a little older.”

On Monday, he said, “Being here in Arizona, understanding this is a swing state. Understanding how important the election is here. I want to encourage people to get out to vote, but I can't wait until tomorrow is over with so we can get back to watching some civil TV.”

Needless to say, our founding fathers could never have imagined that.