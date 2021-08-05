Corey Peters Speaks on Free Agency, Olympics and Cardinals' 2021 Potential

There's no doubting the ability of defensive lineman Corey Peters, who played some of his best football for the Arizona Cardinals in 2020 prior to a season-ending knee injury.

Peters, a main stay in Arizona since signing from Atlanta in 2015, has experienced the highs and lows of what comes with playing in the National Football League. Multiple season-ending injuries don't outweigh the impact he's had on the field, but the 33-year-old certainly had questions surrounding him heading into 2021.

Yet there he stood on Wednesday in front of the media for the first time as a member of the Cardinals this season, just a few days after being officially re-signed.

Same Shift, Different Day

"Honestly, I didn't really expect (to re-sign)," said Peters. "This was what I was hoping for. Obviously living here and have the experience with the coaching staff from last year and previous years (is beneficial). So I'm really excited to be back. (It's) just a wonderful surprise to me."

Peters returning to Arizona wasn't always a promise, as Peters says he was just recently watching the Olympics at home last week rather than playing football (he was fascinated by the equestrian competitions).

"Well, I was pretty confident that I'd have opportunities, I had calls and I just was hoping to have better opportunities I guess I should say," said Peters after signing earlier this week.

"So, I wasn't really worried about that. And obviously, coming off of injury, you know, I just was using the time to try to get as strong as possible and prepare myself for the season. I always felt like I'd be back on a team once the season started, I just wasn't sure about where."

Peters says he had about five or six seriously interested teams prior to staying in the desert. After working out for the Cardinals prior to signing, Kingsbury said Peters moved extremely well and the team would work him back properly.

Back to Business

Although Peters has yet to join the team on the field for camp, he believes he's at least physically ready for the upcoming season.

"I would say physically, I'm 100% as far as being able to do what I need to do," said Peters. "It's just a matter of conditioning, getting back into football shape, the intensity that training can't bring. So (I'm) just trying to be smart about that. But as far as running, lifting and all those types of things, I'm clear to do everything."

The Cardinals were off the quite a start last season prior to Peters going down. Peters believes last year showed promise, but now believes all the proper pieces are in place for Arizona to make a run this season.

Close-Knit Group

"I think we had moments," said Peters. "I don't know, it's hard to really say it just kind of (went) game to game and obviously, I think I'm harder on myself than anybody else. So, I mean, it's hard to say. But obviously it's disappointing to go down in a situation when I felt like we were in a good spot And we're getting ready to try to make that push. And then obviously, with the way things turned out, not reaching those goals, (us) coming back this year, I think it's a great opportunity to take that next step.

"I think we have everything we need, as far as personnel, coaching staff, (we) got some continuity now. Younger guys are getting older. So got a good mix of vets, and we added some new guys to the team. So I'm really excited about you know, the team, we're going to put on the field in a really tough division."

Peters now arrives to a Cardinals defense loaded with talent across the board. Peters spoke on the good things J.J. Watt and Chandler Jones bring to the team, but was also complimentary on the guys of the interior of the defense. Peters says the defensive linemen are a tight group, and would spend time with each other in the offseason:

"We've got together a few times in offseason just because we're pretty good friends. The first thing I noticed, especially with (Michael) Dogbe and Zach Allen is just physically, I think you can see a noticeable difference in their bodies," said Peters.

"That's always great to see. And the fact that they've been here working hard all offseason speaks a lot about their intent. And I think it goes well for the D-line, and I think that's why they're doing so well right now. So I'm hoping that that translates into the season.

"The guys are very committed, they have the right mindset about it. And none of the guys are selfish and in a rotation system like we run here. It's gonna be very important that everybody is rolling and the better each of us are, the easier it is for everybody else."

Peters, who was named as the Cardinals' Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2020, looks to return as another veteran presence on a defense looking to tip the scales in their favor moving forward.