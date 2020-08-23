SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBigred Plus
Search

Cardinals Sign Dre Kirkpatrick; Third CB Added this Week

Howard Balzer

It has often been said that two’s company and three’s a crowd (albeit in a different context), but in the case of the Arizona Cardinals secondary, a busy week of considering cornerback prospects seems settled for now after the signing of Dre Kirkpatrick Sunday.

In a corresponding move announced by the team, cornerback Duke Thomas was placed on waivers. The roster jockeying leaves the team with 10 corners currently on the roster.

The addition of Kirkpatrick brought to three the number of corners added to the roster following the season-ending torn pectoral injury suffered by Robert Alford a week ago Sunday.

Alford, who missed the 2019 season because of a leg injury, was expected to be the starter opposite Patrick Paterson this season. However, Alford suffered this injury in the final practice before full pads were put on Monday.

General manager Steve Keim quickly went to work.

B.W. Webb was the first to arrive in Arizona for a tryout, and he officially signed Friday in time for practice. Ken Crawley was released by the Raiders on Tuesday, visited the team the next day, and signed later in the day Friday.

In between, Kirkpatrick visited and the team announcement he had signed Sunday was distributed about 15 minutes before the start of practice.

All this just two weeks before the cutdown to 53 players on Sept. 5 and the season opener against the San Francisco in three weeks on Sept. 13.

If the contracts for all three players are at the league minimum, Kirkpatrick’s would be $1.05 million and the others $910,000 with all $750,000 against the salary cap unless there is a minimal amount of signing bonus money up to a maximum of $137,500 of additional compensation.

Here’s a capsule look at each player’s NFL experience:

Kirkpatrick: A first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2012, he played 99 games with 67 starts in nine seasons and had 10 interception for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was Cincinnati’s defensive backs coach in 2014-15. Last season, Kirkpatrick started the first six games of the season before injuring his knee. He was inactive for three games before being placed on reserve/injured for the remainder of the season. The Bengals terminated his contract on March 31.

Crawley: Entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with New Orleans in 2016 and has started 25 of the 42 games he’s played. Last season, he was with both the Saints and Miami Dolphins before signing a futures contract with las Vegas in January.

Webb: A fourth-round pick of Dallas in 2013, he has played 80 games with 35 starts with six different teams and has never been with one team for more than one season. He was also with the Bengals in 2019 and played 15 games with 12 starts.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Arizona Cardinals Scrapping Outdoor Practices at Training Camp

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said his team will only practice inside during training camp.

Alex Weiner

One Activated, Four on COVID-19 List; WR John Ross Returning

NFL Success with COVID-19 Continues with One More Player Activated (and Waived) to Leave Just Four on Reserve; WR John Ross Close to Returning

Howard Balzer

QB Chris Streveler Willing to Play Any Role

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Chris Streveler is a versatile football player capable of playing other positions.

Mason Kern

Rookie OT Josh Jones impressing Arizona Cardinals during training camp

Arizona Cardinals rookie T Josh Jones says he is improving every day during training camp.

Alex Weiner

by

Footballfan55

New Defensive Line Additions Impressing in Camp

Arizona Cardinals DL Jordan Phillips, Rashard Lawrence, Leki Fotu have all impressed in training camp.

Mason Kern

by

Footballfan55

Arizona Cardinals Add Experienced CB Depth with B.W. Webb, Ken Crawley

After losing CB Robert Alford (torn pectoral), the Arizona Cardinals signed Ken Crawley and B.W. Webb while hosting Dre Kirkpatrick on a visit.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals Secondary Getting Crowded

Arizona Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson is disappointed with the loss of Robert Alford, but likes the team’s young cornerbacks.

Howard Balzer

Patrick Peterson's Intensity is High for the Upcoming Season

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson's comfortable and confident this can be a big year for the team's defense.

Alex Weiner

Defensive Line Coach Brentson Buckner Impressed by Zach Allen, Michael Dogbe

Arizona Cardinals DL Zach Allen, Michael Dogbe opening Eeyes this summer after not playing much as rookies.

Howard Balzer

by

Shravaka

Positive Trend for NFL COVID-19 Cases Continues with Five Remaining on Reserve

With four players activated Thursday, only five in the NFL are still on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Howard Balzer