It has often been said that two’s company and three’s a crowd (albeit in a different context), but in the case of the Arizona Cardinals secondary, a busy week of considering cornerback prospects seems settled for now after the signing of Dre Kirkpatrick Sunday.

In a corresponding move announced by the team, cornerback Duke Thomas was placed on waivers. The roster jockeying leaves the team with 10 corners currently on the roster.

The addition of Kirkpatrick brought to three the number of corners added to the roster following the season-ending torn pectoral injury suffered by Robert Alford a week ago Sunday.

Alford, who missed the 2019 season because of a leg injury, was expected to be the starter opposite Patrick Paterson this season. However, Alford suffered this injury in the final practice before full pads were put on Monday.

General manager Steve Keim quickly went to work.

B.W. Webb was the first to arrive in Arizona for a tryout, and he officially signed Friday in time for practice. Ken Crawley was released by the Raiders on Tuesday, visited the team the next day, and signed later in the day Friday.

In between, Kirkpatrick visited and the team announcement he had signed Sunday was distributed about 15 minutes before the start of practice.

All this just two weeks before the cutdown to 53 players on Sept. 5 and the season opener against the San Francisco in three weeks on Sept. 13.

If the contracts for all three players are at the league minimum, Kirkpatrick’s would be $1.05 million and the others $910,000 with all $750,000 against the salary cap unless there is a minimal amount of signing bonus money up to a maximum of $137,500 of additional compensation.

Here’s a capsule look at each player’s NFL experience:

Kirkpatrick: A first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2012, he played 99 games with 67 starts in nine seasons and had 10 interception for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was Cincinnati’s defensive backs coach in 2014-15. Last season, Kirkpatrick started the first six games of the season before injuring his knee. He was inactive for three games before being placed on reserve/injured for the remainder of the season. The Bengals terminated his contract on March 31.

Crawley: Entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with New Orleans in 2016 and has started 25 of the 42 games he’s played. Last season, he was with both the Saints and Miami Dolphins before signing a futures contract with las Vegas in January.

Webb: A fourth-round pick of Dallas in 2013, he has played 80 games with 35 starts with six different teams and has never been with one team for more than one season. He was also with the Bengals in 2019 and played 15 games with 12 starts.