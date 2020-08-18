The NFL is often a cruel world when injuries occur. There’s no time for bemoaning your fate as a coach when a key player goes down. And it’s usually very quickly that the “next-man-up” mantra is heard.

That was the case for the Arizona Cardinals as padded practices began Monday and the team learned an injury suffered the day before by cornerback Robert Alford was a torn pectoral muscle that would require surgery and likely end his 2020 season before it even began for the second straight season.

As head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday, “We've got to have the next guy step up. And that's what we're working through now.”

Last year, Alford was injured late in August training camp and ended up being lost for the season due to a broken leg. Rookie Byron Murphy Jr. became the starter, but was ticketed for a nickel role this season. Now, he’s the favorite to be on a corner again, but it’s possible he could play a dual role in different packages depending on whether another player can relieve him of corner duties.

As Kingsbury noted. “Murphy got a ton of snaps out there last year. We were playing him more at the nickel to start camp, but he's obviously a guy who can slide out there. KP (Kevin Peterson), Chris Jones; there's a few names that we're going to work through, but whoever's opposite of No. 21 (Patrick Peterson), we know is going to get a lot of action. And so we've got to have somebody out there that can handle that.”

For defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, it must feel like déjà vu. In his first season with the team last summer, it was known that Peterson would miss the first six games of the season because of a league suspension for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy. Then, Alford was injured.

“VJ last year had to make some adjustments, not having Pat P early, having some other significant injuries,” Kingsbury said. “He lost both his corners, essentially starting corners, before the season even happens. So, I think that kind of prepped us all for a worst-case scenario and we'll be able to adjust if we need to.”

They already are. The best case could be that a quality corner develops or is signed and Murphy can focus on an important specialized role in the slot. Or, Murphy could be an early-down corner and then slide to the slot in passing situations.

Could that quality corner be Jones or Peterson, or someone not even currently on the roster? Kingsbury wouldn’t rule out the latter. The Cardinals already are exploring that option, working out veteran B.W. Webb Tuesday.

He said, “As far as bringing another guy in, that's something we're always looking at to bring in different talent, take a look and see if we feel like it's an upgrade with what we have. We like some of those young players, but we'll continue to see what's out there. Particularly now if depth becomes an issue.”

Kingsbury shrugged off the suggestion that Murphy has had the rug pulled out from under him if he ends up at corner when the slot is what he prefers.

“I don't think so,” he said. “Byron's competitive. He's a team-first guy. And he felt really comfortable at the nickel where he feels like he made plays and we can use him in some different ways. But he wants to win and he wants to help this team win and so if that's what he's asked to do, is to go out there and play corner, then he'll do it and he'll do it to the best of his ability.”

As for the impact Alford’s loss might have on Peterson, Kingsbury said, “Patrick has been what we expect him to be and that's as good as anybody in the league. So far in camp, he's been locked in. He's been focused; had a great offseason by all accounts. Trained on his own and he's got the eye of the tiger this year, that's for sure.

“And so those other guys we know, whoever's across from him, whether it was Rob or anybody else, is going to get a lot of action. And Chris and KP are guys who, once again, are second year in the system and have a greater comfort level than last year and just have to continue to ascend. But we like both their skill sets and we'll see where that goes.”