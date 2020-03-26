AllCardinals
Cardinals Hosting Unprecedented Blood Drive at State Farm Stadium to Meet Critical Need

Howard Balzer

One area that has been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 crisis is the local blood donation community, where the supply has reached critically low levels.

Since March 19, nearly 200 Arizona blood drives have been cancelled, resulting in the loss of more than 5,000 blood donations for hospital patients.

To assist in meeting this direly pressing need, the Arizona Cardinals are partnering with Dignity Health and Cigna to host a major one-day blood drive at State Farm Stadium.

In conjunction with Scottsdale-based Vitalant (pronounced “vye-TAL-ent” and formerly known as United Blood Services) the event will take place at State Farm Stadium on from .

“Throughout this crisis, nurses, doctors and the entire community of front-line medical workers have done the extraordinary work that we cannot,” said Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill. “Blood donation is something that we can and the need for it has never been greater. The support we get on game days at State Farm Stadium is incredible and we’re asking fans to come out again now to support this critically important effort.”

As we all know, current mandates are to avoid gatherings. However, blood donation drives are critical and essential health care activities. The stadium’s size and the event’s operational set-up will ensure adherence to the necessary physical and social distancing guidelines while still accommodating the greatest possible number of donors.

To make that happen, those interested in donating blood . Unfortunately, there will be no opportunity to accommodate anyone who has not made an online reservation.

Registration for appointment times for Tuesday’s event can be made by visiting www.vitalant.org/cardinals and entering sponsor code “Cardinals.”

More specific instructions will be provided to individuals when they make their appointments.

Cardinals QB Brett Hundley Instrumental in Development of Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals with head coach Kliff Kingsbury re-signed Brett Hundley to back up Kyler Murray for the second straight season.

Mason Kern

Cardinals Enjoy Stability with Kyler Murray, Brett Hundley at Quarterback in Active Offseason Market

The NFL quarterback market has been extremely busy featuring moves by Tom Brady, Cam Newton, Philip Rivers, Nick Foles, Teddy Bridgewater and Brian Hoyer. The Arizona Cardinals, meanwhile, retained starter Kyler Murray and backup Brett Hundley.

Howard Balzer

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer Details Specifics of Hopkins Trade to Cardinals

Albert Breer Discusses DeAndre Hopkins, David Johnson, Stefon Diggs, Brandin Cooks, Sean Payton, Bill Belichick, Kyler Murray, Odell Beckham Jr.

Mason Kern

Cardinals LB Chandler Jones Provides Meals to Those Affected by the Coronavirus

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones is doing his part to help his community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Howard Balzer

Roster Churn Continues for Arizona Cardinals with Signing of DL Trevon Coley, Re-signing RB D.J. Foster and Departure of DE Zach Kerr

The Arizona Cardinals made multiple roster moves on Wednesday.

Howard Balzer

NFL Offices Closed, Draft Show Goes on as Scheduled, April 23-25

The NFL has a choice to make regarding the draft in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Howard Balzer

DE Jordan Phillips' Cardinals Contract Includes $18.5 Million in Guarantees

Contract details for new Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Jordan Phillips

Howard Balzer

New Cardinals Linebacker Devon Kennard Excited for Return to Arizona

Former Desert Vista High and Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard is returning to Arizona to play for the Cardinals.

Mason Kern

LB Cassius Marsh Latest Free Agent to Leave Arizona

The Arizona Cardinals lost their second linebacker in one day of free agency on Monday when Cassius Marsh agreed to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Stay Busy Agreeing to Terms with G Max Garcia and S Charles Washington

The Arizona Cardinals made two depth signings on Tuesday agreeing to terms with guard Max Garcia and safety Charles Washington

Howard Balzer