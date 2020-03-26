Cardinals Hosting Unprecedented Blood Drive at State Farm Stadium to Meet Critical Need

One area that has been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 crisis is the local blood donation community, where the supply has reached critically low levels.

Since March 19, nearly 200 Arizona blood drives have been cancelled, resulting in the loss of more than 5,000 blood donations for hospital patients.

To assist in meeting this direly pressing need, the Arizona Cardinals are partnering with Dignity Health and Cigna to host a major one-day blood drive at State Farm Stadium.

In conjunction with Scottsdale-based Vitalant (pronounced “vye-TAL-ent” and formerly known as United Blood Services) the event will take place at State Farm Stadium on from .

“Throughout this crisis, nurses, doctors and the entire community of front-line medical workers have done the extraordinary work that we cannot,” said Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill. “Blood donation is something that we can and the need for it has never been greater. The support we get on game days at State Farm Stadium is incredible and we’re asking fans to come out again now to support this critically important effort.”

As we all know, current mandates are to avoid gatherings. However, blood donation drives are critical and essential health care activities. The stadium’s size and the event’s operational set-up will ensure adherence to the necessary physical and social distancing guidelines while still accommodating the greatest possible number of donors.

To make that happen, those interested in donating blood . Unfortunately, there will be no opportunity to accommodate anyone who has not made an online reservation.

Registration for appointment times for Tuesday’s event can be made by visiting www.vitalant.org/cardinals and entering sponsor code “Cardinals.”

More specific instructions will be provided to individuals when they make their appointments.