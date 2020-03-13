The Arizona Cardinals are the latest among professional sports teams to take decisive action as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that is sweeping the nation — and the world at large.

On Friday, the organization issued a statement resulting in the closure of the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center beginning at 12:00 p.m. Arizona time, excluding certain personnel.

"As the Coronavirus situation continues to develop," the statement said. "We continue to adjust our business practices accordingly based on the most current information and recommendations from experts in the medical community.

"In recent weeks we have asked all staff to participate in a variety of proactive measures to reduce the risk of the virus' transmission and spread. We are incredibly appreciative for that cooperation.

"Today we took the additional step of closing our offices at noon. Starting Monday – with very limited exceptions for operationally critical personnel – all staff have been asked to work from home for the remainder of the month, at which point the situation will be re-evaluated.

"To be clear, we have no knowledge of a single positive test for the Coronavirus within the organization. These latest measures are taken purely as a matter of precaution and have been recommended to slow the spread of the virus within our community. As always, the health and well-being of all employees and their families is our top priority.

"As has been stated many times, this is a very fluid situation and updates will be shared as they are available. Once again, our commitment to the health and safety of our employees, their families and the community remains paramount and we will continue to make thoughtful decisions with that in mind."

All non-essential travel plans have also been ceased, including that for affiliated coaches and scouts. In the near term, the Cardinals have mandated staff to work from home throughout the remainder of March. These are all preventative measures, as there have been no known positive coronavirus tests within the organization.

Additionally, the NFL proactively transitioned to a fully online communication protocol with prospective draftees, cancelling college player visits either to the team's facility or to the specific school per ESPN senior insider Adam Schefter. This has a direct impact and implications on local universities like Arizona State, which was due to have its Pro Day on Monday, March 16 (it has since been delayed per 247Sports' ASU site Sun Devil Source).

The league at large has already taken reactive steps to the ever-changing situation, cancelling the annual owners' meeting in Florida that was set to take place from March 29 to April 1. Discussions are also ongoing within the league as to how the NFL Draft in Las Vegas, scheduled for April 24-26, could be impacted as a result of these precautionary measures — although there have been no changes as of yet.

Monday is the official opening of the free-agent negotiation period and Wednesday signals the start of the new league year, which is when free agents can officially begin signing with new teams. Those dates remain intact as of this report.