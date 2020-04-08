Cardinals and State Farm Aid Community with Donation of 1,000,000 Meals

After multiple players and the organization donating monetary relief for COVID-19, they went one step further by teaming up with State Farm to give 1,000,000 meals out to families in need. Here's the full press release:

The Arizona Cardinals and State Farm are partnering on an historic initiative to address a pressing local need arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of people seeking assistance from local food banks has more than doubled as a result of this unparalleled crisis. Unfortunately, the number of donations to them has decreased just as dramatically.

As part of their on-going commitment to improve this community, State Farm and the Cardinals are tackling the issue by donating over 1,000,000 meals that will be distributed to five non-profit organizations throughout the Valley. The five groups involved in this “Million Meal” donation are:

St. Mary’s Food Bank

St. Vincent DePaul

United Food Bank

Phoenix Rescue Mission

Midwest Food Bank

Denise Hardin, Senior Vice President at State Farm’s Phoenix Hub shares, “We are so fortunate to have the ability to team up with the Cardinals and help these organizations. The current situation with the pandemic has been difficult for many people around the world and we are glad we can make an impact in our community while still practicing social distancing."

State Farm employees recently participated in a nation-wide Peanut Butter Drive, where they collected more than 32,500 pounds of peanut butter and donated them to local food banks in each of their hubs. In 2019, employees collected more than 21,000 pounds.

“We’re incredibly grateful to State Farm for the opportunity to work with them on this critically important initiative,” said Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill. “Both of our organizations place community involvement among our highest priorities and recognize the impact that we can make, particularly in extraordinary times like now. The non-profit groups receiving these meals do tremendous work and we are honored to assist them in this way.”

This initiative is the latest undertaken by the team to assist those impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. On March 24th, the Cardinals made a $1 million donation to the Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund. Shortly thereafter, the team organized three major blood drives at State Farm Stadium to meet the dire need to replenish the Valley’s dwindling blood supply. That is in addition to the efforts of individual players like wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who made a donation of $150,000 to the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund and All-Pro linebacker Chandler Jones, who is providing 150,000 meals to food banks in Arizona as well as his hometown in upstate New York.

Anyone interested in supporting this cause can do so through the Full Cart virtual food pantry program. Run by “Feeding Children Everywhere,” an organization dedicated to serving families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Full Cart is the safest and quickest way to help those in need during these uncertain times by arranging for a package of groceries to be shipped directly to the front door of families. To get involved, please visit fullcart.org/good-deeds-donate/.