COVID-19 Tracker: A Good Week for the NFL

Howard Balzer

The last week has been a good one for the NFL in relation to the coronavirus. In the seven-day period from Aug. 7-13, only seven players were placed on reserve/COVID-19. On two days, including Thursday, no one went on the list. During that period, 33 players were activated. One on the list was Bengals wide receiver John Ross, who left the team to help care for his son in Los Angeles, who has the virus as does his mom.

Although the numbers are a positive result, the league and NFLPA still smartly decided to extend daily testing through Sept 5. The original agreement would have stopped daily tests after two weeks in positive results were less than five percent.

The league announced this week that positive tests for all personnel was 0.46 percent and 0.81 percent for players.

Since the start of camps, 108 players went on reserve/COVID with 85 activated, seven of whom were waived. Of the 23 still out, 17 have missed at least 12 days for a total of 259 (15.2 average).

Also of note:

  • Five teams have had no players on reserve: Arizona, Carolina, Houston, the L.A. Chargers and New England. Another 16 have had players on reserve, but none still remain on the list.
  • Miami (15) and Jacksonville (12), two teams from Florida, have accounted for exactly 25 percent of the players placed on reserve. The Jaguars have three players still out and the Dolphins two.
  • Minnesota has had nine players reserved, and after Thursday has none remaining following the activated of tackle Olisaemeka Udoh.
  • Green Bay has had five players placed on reserve and none have been activated. That group has missed a total of 73 days.
  • 48 players have been placed on active/PUP with 15 passing a physical, two waived and one placed on reserve/PUP.
  • 31 players were placed on active/NFI, 12 passed physicals and one was waived.
  • Nine were placed on active/non-football illness with seven passing physicals, one of whom was then waived and one, Cardinals tackle Marcus Gilbert, opted out.

Here is a team-by-team look through Thursday based on what has been reported officially to the league office:

Arizona: 1 opt-out, 2 illnesses (both passed physical)

Atlanta: 7 COVID-19 (5 activated); 1 illness (passed physical)

Baltimore: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 1 PUP, 1 NFI

Buffalo: 2 opt-outs, 5 COVID-19 (all activated), 1 PUP, 1 NFI (passed physical)

Carolina: 2 opt-outs, 1 PUP (passed physical), 1 illness (passed physical)

Chicago: 2 opt-outs, 3 COVID-19 (all activated)

Cincinnati: 2 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (1 activated), 3 PUP (2 passed physicals), 4 NFI (2 passed physicals)

Cleveland: 5 opt-outs, 5 COVID-19 (all activated), 3 PUP (all activated), 1 NFI (activated)

Dallas: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated), 2 PUP

Denver: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19, 1 PUP (passed physical), 1 NFI (passed physical)

Detroit: 3 opt-outs, 8 COVID-19 (7 activated), 1 PUP, 1 NFI

Green Bay: 1 opt-out, 5 COVID-19, 2 PUP, 2 NFI

Houston: 1 opt-out, 2 PUP (1 activated)

Indianapolis: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated, 1 then waived), 3 PUP (1 waived), 2 NFI (1 passed physical)

Jacksonville: 3 opt-outs, 12 COVID-19 (9 activated), 2 PUP (both passed physicals), 1 NFI (passed physical), 1 NFIllness

Kansas City: 3 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated, then waived), 2 PUP, 1 NFI

Las Vegas: 3 opt-outs, 3 COVID-19 (1 activated), 1 PUP, 1 illness (passed physical, then waived)

L.A. Chargers: 1 NFI, 1 illness (passed physical)

L.A. Rams: 1 opt-out, 2 COVID-19 (1 activated), 1 NFI

Miami: 2 opt-outs, 14 COVID-19 (1 on twice, 13 activated/1 waived), 1 NFI (passed physical)

Minnesota: 1 opt-out, 9 COVID-19 (all activated, 2 subsequently waived, one with non-football illness), 1 PUP, 2 NFI (passed physicals)

New England: 8 opt-outs, 4 PUP (1 passed physical)

New Orleans: 2 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated), 2 PUP

N.Y. Giants: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated), 2 NFI (1 passed physical), 1 illness (passed physical)

N.Y. Jets: 3 opt-outs, 4 COVID-19 (1 activated), 3 PUP, 1 NFI

Philadelphia: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19 (all activated), 2 PUP

Pittsburgh: 4 COVID-19 (all activated, 1 then waived)

San Francisco: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated, 1 on NFI), 5 PUP (2 passed physicals), 3 NFI

Seattle: 1 opt-out, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 1 PUP, 3 NFI

Tampa Bay: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19 (all activated), 1 PUP

Tennessee: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19 (1 activated), 2 PUP (1 passed physical)

Washington: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 2 PUP (1 passed physical), 1 NFI

