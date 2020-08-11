Monday was another quiet day on the COVID-19 front for the NFL. One player was added to the reserve list, Tennessee linebacker Josh Smith. One was activated, Minnesota linebacker Cameron Smith, who was then waived due to a non-football illness and will be placed on that reserve list after clearing waivers Tuesday as a result.

Smith’s positive test for the virus also led to the discovery of a heart defect and he will undergo open-heart surgery.

From Friday through Monday, there were only six players placed on the reserve list with two each the first and last day of the weekend, none Saturday and the lone one Monday. During those four days, there were 24 players activated, including Smith.

That brings the total to 106 placed on the COVID reserve list with 75 activated and six waived.

However, Smith’s departure from the reserve/COVID-19 list still leaves 20 players that have been out for at least 12 days. Overall, the 31 players currently on reserve have missed 322 days, an average of 10.4. The 20 noted above have been on for 264 days, a 13.2 average. The 106 total players missed a total of 816 days, an average of 7.7.

The following is a list of the 20 players with the first number days missed:

15: Colts WR Malik Henry, CB Jackson Porter; Jaguars G Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms

14: Packers LB Greg Roberts; Jaguars T Ryan Pope; Jets DB Shyheim Carter, CB Bryce Hall

13: Falcons S Jamal Carter, FB Keith Smith; Lions S Jalen Elliott; Jets LB Ahmad Gooden; Eagles T Lane Johnson, T Jordan Mailata; Steelers CB Justin Layne

12: Broncos TE Andrew Beck; Packers K Mason Crosby, DT Treyvon Hester, TE Jace Sternberger; Rams LB Terrell Lewis; Vikings T Olisaemeka Udoh

A trio of players are on the verge of hitting double figures: Jaguars RB Ryquell Armstead; Dolphins G Ereck Flowers; and Steelers RB Jaylen Samuels have missed nine days.

Another 16 players that have been activated missed at least 10 days with a total of 187 (11.7 average) making it a total of 36 players (33.4 percent) that were on reserve for at least that long. They missed or have missed a combined 451 days (12.5 average).

Arizona, Carolina, Houston, the L.A. Chargers and New England have had zero players placed on reserve/COVID-19.

Eleven teams have had players on reserve with all activated: Buffalo and Cleveland (5); Chicago and Tampa Bay (3); Dallas, New Orleans and San Francisco (2); and Baltimore, Cincinnati and Washington (1).

47 players have been placed on active/PUP with 14 passing a physical and another being waived.

30 players were placed on active/NFI, nine of whom passed physicals.

Nine were placed on active/non-football illness with seven passing physicals, one of whom was then waived and one, Cardinals tackle Marcus Gilbert, opted out.

Here is a team-by-team look through Monday based on what has been reported officially to the league office:

Arizona: 1 opt-out, 2 illnesses (both passed physical)

Atlanta: 7 COVID-19 (4 activated); 1 illness (passed physical)

Baltimore: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 1 PUP, 1 NFI

Buffalo: 2 opt-outs, 5 COVID-19 (all activated), 1 PUP, 1 NFI

Carolina: 2 opt-outs, 1 PUP (passed physical), 1 illness (passed physical)

Chicago: 2 opt-outs, 3 COVID-19 (3 activated)

Cincinnati: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 3 PUP (2 passed physicals), 4 NFI (1 passed physical)

Cleveland: 5 opt-outs, 5 COVID-19 (4 activated), 3 PUP (all activated), 1 NFI (activated)

Dallas: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated), 2 PUP

Denver: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19, 1 PUP (passed physical), 1 NFI (passed physical)

Detroit: 3 opt-outs, 8 COVID-19 (7 activated), 1 PUP, 1 NFI

Green Bay: 1 opt-out, 5 COVID-19, 2 PUP, 2 NFI

Houston: 1 opt-out, 2 PUP (1 activated)

Indianapolis: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19, 3 PUP (1 waived), 2 NFI

Jacksonville: 3 opt-outs, 12 COVID-19 (7 activated), 2 PUP (1 passed physical), 1 NFI (passed physical), 1 NFIllness

Kansas City: 3 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated, then waived), 2 PUP, 1 NFI

Las Vegas: 3 opt-outs, 3 COVID-19 (1 activated), 1 PUP, 1 illness (passed physical, then waived)

L.A. Chargers: 1 NFI, 1 illness (passed physical)

L.A. Rams: 1 opt-out, 2 COVID-19 (1 activated), 1 NFI

Miami: 2 opt-outs, 14 COVID-19 (1 on twice, 13 activated/1 waived), 1 NFI (passed physical)

Minnesota: 1 opt-out, 9 COVID-19 (8 activated, 2 subsequently waived, one with non-football illness), 1 PUP, 2 NFI (passed physicals)

New England: 8 opt-outs, 3 PUP (1 passed physical)

New Orleans: 2 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated), 2 PUP

N.Y. Giants: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (2 activated), 2 NFI (1 passed physical), 1 illness (passed physical)

N.Y. Jets: 3 opt-outs, 4 COVID-19, 3 PUP, 1 NFI

Philadelphia: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19 (1 activated), 2 PUP

Pittsburgh: 4 COVID-19 (1 activated, then waived)

San Francisco: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated, 1 on NFI), 5 PUP (2 passed physicals), 3 NFI

Seattle: 1 opt-out, 1 COVID-19, 1 PUP, 3 NFI

Tampa Bay: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19 (all activated), 1 PUP

Tennessee: 1 opt-out, 2 COVID-19 (1 activated), 2 PUP (1 passed physical)

Washington: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 2 PUP (1 passed physical), 1 NFI