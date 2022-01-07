Arizona Cardinals: Isaiah Simmons is a Playoff Player to Watch

Greg Cosell has been with NFL Films for 42 years and when he analyzes players, it is done with a large dose of watching tape.

On the33rdteam.com this week, he took a look at three players and a coach that he believes “have the potential to shape the results of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.”

Notable is that two of the players might be in the same game next week if the Cardinals play the Cowboys in the first round of the postseason.

Cosell wrote this about Cardinals linebacker (officially) Isaiah Simmons:

“The versatile sophomore Arizona Cardinals linebacker has started all 16 games so far, playing 92% of defensive snaps in 2021 after just 34% in his rookie year. He has stuffed the stat sheet with 100 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, an interception, and four forced fumbles this year. The Cardinals have deployed him all over the field and out of various formations: on the ball in 5-2 fronts, off the ball as a linebacker in their sub nickel package, in the A gap in double mug looks, safety against 22 personnel, and matched up against tight ends against 11 personnel.

“In Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys, Simmons was essentially the slot corner in the four-man base front the Cardinals ran. His positional versatility has allowed Arizona to deploy a multitude of pressures and coverages, particularly out of double mug looks. With Simmons and fellow linebacker Jordan Hicks in the A gaps, the Cardinals at times blitz out of the look and at other times rush four and play zone coverage behind.”

Simmons had a key forced fumble in the game against the Cowboys.

Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said this week, “I thought he played well in his role last week. He was playing more of the star nickel role. And in that role, he can do so many things that offenses don't think he can do like cover receivers and blitz off the slot and play halves and play thirds. The reason Steve (general manager Steve Keim) drafted this kid was because he can do so many things well. And right now with his football IQ being so high, we can play him at Nickel and don't miss a beat.

“We lost some corners, and he played a bunch of nickel snaps on first, second down and he has the ability to play the run game as a big guy, but also run with CeeDee Lamb and run with Amari Cooper. That's really special ability, and as he grows in these roles, he's going to be a special player for us for a long time to come. But I was excited about him how productive he was as far as making tackles and punching balls out. It wasn't perfect; he can obviously play better, but in that role, he played play well for us.”

As for Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parson, Cosell wrote, “(He) has not only been one of the best rookies from the 2021 Draft, but has been one of the most impactful defenders in the league. Drafted as a middle linebacker, Parsons has lined up as a defensive lineman on over 40% of his snaps as he ranks sixth in the league with 13 sacks – just 1.5 shy of the rookie sack record. He has been used as an edge pass rusher, a pass rushing linebacker, stacked linebacker, a Joker, and second-level blitzer as Dallas constantly moves him around to leverage his pass-rushing ability. He has demonstrated explosive quickness, change of direction, and burst off the ball as he has rushed both outside and inside over the course of the season.

“Parsons is already a big-time edge pass rusher thanks to his ability to convert speed to power, hand usage, balance, flexibility, closing burst and counter moves. Offensive tackles have had a difficult time handling him one-on-one and teams have chipped him throughout the season to try to slow his rushes. Parsons as a rookie showed that he is one of the best edge pass rushers in the league. He is also athletic enough to be used as a quarterback spy, particularly on third downs, as he demonstrated in Dallas’ matchup with the New Orleans Saints and quarterback Taysom Hill in Week 13.

“In a Week 16 victory over the Washington Football Team, Parsons’ versatility was on full display. He had snaps as a stacked linebacker, as a middle hole defender, and as an inside and outside rusher. The Cowboys also used him as a second-level blitzer where his speed, velocity, and power create a significant mismatch for running backs in pass protection. His sack on the first play of Washington’s initial second-quarter possession came on a blitz from a stacked linebacker alignment. Parsons was no match for left guard Ereck Flowers with his lateral quickness and explosiveness, taking down quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

