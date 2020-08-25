I’m having a hard time figuring this one out. Well, on second thought, maybe not.

For an entire pandemic-affected offseason, the NFL has acted with uniform policies for all teams.

No football-related personnel were permitted to be in any facility even if there were states that allowed it.

That carried over to the virtual draft and continued afterward. No coaches allowed in buildings. Several other rules and guidelines, including for media access, is the same everywhere.

But now, with the season approaching and the knowledge that big dollars are at stake, suddenly, it’s not important anymore to have a consistent policy when it comes to having fans in the stands.

Never mind that it could affect the competition on the field and thus the integrity of the results if some stadiums have potentially a stadium filled at 25 percent capacity, while many others have no one.

That’s deemed OK because having however many fans as possible can help mitigate the revenue losses that will be significant for the 2020 season.

Yet, despite those experienced by major league baseball, no fans are allowed in any stadiums during their 60-game season that started at the end of July.

Some NFL coaches have, not surprisingly, voiced their displeasure.

“I think there are some unfair things going on around it as far as some teams can have fans and some teams can’t,” Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said. “So, I think there is a competitive disadvantage in some of those areas.”

Bills head coach Sean McDermott echoed a similar sentiment, saying, “I think it’s honestly ridiculous that there will be, on the surface, what appears to be a playing field that’s like that, inconsistently across the league with the different away stadiums. But it is what it is. We control what we control. That’s got to be our mindset and that’s how we adapt.”

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury side-stepped the issue when asked about it Monday.

“I really don't have much of a feel for it,” he said. “I haven't kept up with who's going to have fans or who's not. We've been told there'll be some sort of track with a certain decibel level at this point. And I think they're still working through that. And that's kind of been my concern is being able to operate and communicate with whatever decibel level that is. And so, it's kind of above my pay grade when you're talking about who gets allowed in the stadiums and who doesn't. But I'm hopeful that as the season progresses that more and more fans will be allowed to come to games and we can try to get some normalcy in those stadiums, but that obviously remains to be seen.”

In a conference call Monday, league officials decided to use the crutch of it being a state or local decision when that wasn’t the way it had been handled for five months.

Said Jeff Miller, the NFL executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy, “The decisions are made first by state and local health authorities who make the determination as to whether or not it’s permissible for any number of fans or none to congregate at the state. We’ve abided by all those state and local public health guidelines. Our clubs have worked closely with those officials in every state to understand what the parameters are.

“That’s what going to lead us going forward too as the situation evolves over the next weeks and months. We’ll continue to stay in touch with these officials who obviously put, as we do, the health of the community first and abide by their declarations, and we’re doing that in all of the states and all the communities where our teams are playing. ... It’s a determination of how many fans, if any, are permissible in the state and local communities where our teams play.”

Added Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s medical director: “It’s not surprising that there are regional variabilities because obviously there are differences in the state of the pandemic and the state of the infection as you move across the country. So, the fact that there’s not a one-size-fits-all approach shouldn’t be surprising given the medical situations across the league.”

Well, yes it is surprising. Because that “one-size-fits-all approach” was how the offseason was conducted even where there were “regional variabilities.”

The difference is that the offseason activities didn’t adversely affect revenue. Having no fans in the stands would.

And that, of course, is the true bottom line.