The NFL resumed its new normal Monday following a weekend in which 77 false positives across 11 teams for the COVID-19 virus from a New Jersey lab initially sent shock waves through the league.

There were 44 players and 33 staff members involved, including Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, and all were kept away from club facilities until Monday.

The lab issued the following statement:

"On August 22, BioReference Laboratories reported an elevated number of positive COVID-19 PCR test results for NFL players and personnel at multiple clubs. The NFL immediately took necessary actions to ensure the safety of the players and personnel. Our investigation indicated that these were most likely false positive results, caused by an isolated contamination during test preparation in the New Jersey laboratory. Reagents, analyzers and staff were all ruled out as possible causes and subsequent testing has indicated that the issue has been resolved. All individuals impacted have been confirmed negative and informed."

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer, said in a conference call, “This has been a tremendous learning opportunity for us. We’re doing something that has never been done before. We treated those as true positives because that’s what we do as a precaution. We have to remain very vigilant and make sure that we isolate those individuals and go through the confirmatory steps ... When in doubt, we’re always going to err on the side of keeping people out of team facilities.

"We do believe that the problem has been corrected. Many of our club personnel saw it as an opportunity to see in real time how we would treat these situations.”

However, how can anyone be sure it won’t happen again — and at a more critical time? It’s one thing to call it a “learning opportunity,” but what would be the result if the Saturday this time becomes a Saturday the day before games are played?

Will they be treated as “true positives” then? That is the million-dollar (at least) question.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “I think we're all glad that it happened now and not Week 1. And I think that's how we're approaching it. We knew there'd be some things that had to get ironed out and they'll get those fixed, but the process has been smooth for us so far here and it's unfortunate that arose. But I'm glad it happened now and not down the road.”

Those could be famous last words.

To take some of the sting away from the weird weekend, the league announced that during the period of Aug. 12-20, there were 58,397 tests administered with 23,260 for players. None were positive among players, with the six with that designation for club personnel.

As Sills said, “Overall, our testing program has worked extremely well, and to me the most important thing, you’ve gotten through four weeks thus far without any of our clubs having a major outbreak. Certainly, it’s far too early to celebrate that, but I do think that we should acknowledge that our clubs have done a terrific job — players, coaches, staff — at following our protocols, and I think our protocols are working.”

Monday was another day without any players landing on the COVID-19 reserve list. Cincinnati wide receiver John Ross was activated Sunday and Miami cornerback Xavien Howard is expected to come off the list soon. The other two on reserve are Jacksonville tackle Ryan Pope and N.Y. Jets cornerback Bryce Hall, both of whom have been on reserve for 28 days.

Howard was in the team’s facility Monday and was seen working on the side recently. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said, “He’s just working his way back. It’s early so just from a conditioning standpoint and getting your legs back, it’s very early. We’ve just got to keep trying to progress this one day at a time and when we feel like he’s ready, we’ll make a transaction.

“But that conversation is between myself, (general manager) Chris (Grier), (vice president of football administration) Brandon (Shore), the coaching staff, the training staff, the strength and conditioning staff, just to kind of see where he’s at from a conditioning standpoint, from a health standpoint. Hopefully we’ll get him back as soon as possible.”

In the last 18 days, just 10 players have been placed on reserve while 56 were activated. The 111 total players on the COVID list have spent a cumulative total of 1,036 days on reserve. Nine players were waived after being activated.

On other injury-related lists:

49 players have been placed on active/PUP with 26 passing a physical, two waived and one placed on reserve/PUP.

31 players were placed on active/NFI, 19 passed physicals and one was waived.

Nine were placed on active/non-football illness with seven passing physicals, one of whom was then waived and one, Cardinals tackle Marcus Gilbert, opted out.

Here is a team-by-team look through Monday based on what has been reported officially to the league office:

Arizona: 1 opt-out, 2 illnesses (both passed physicals)

Atlanta: 7 COVID-19 (all activated); 1 illness (passed physical)

Baltimore: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 1 PUP (activated), 1 NFI

Buffalo: 2 opt-outs, 5 COVID-19 (all activated), 1 PUP, 1 NFI (passed physical)

Carolina: 2 opt-outs, 1 PUP (passed physical), 1 illness (passed physical)

Chicago: 2 opt-outs, 3 COVID-19 (all activated)

Cincinnati: 2 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated), 3 PUP (2 passed physicals), 4 NFI (3 passed physicals)

Cleveland: 5 opt-outs, 5 COVID-19 (all activated), 3 PUP (all activated), 1 NFI (activated)

Dallas: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated), 2 PUP (both passed physical)

Denver: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 1 PUP (passed physical), 1 NFI (passed physical)

Detroit: 3 opt-outs, 8 COVID-19 (all activated), 1 PUP, 1 NFI (passed physical)

Green Bay: 1 opt-out, 5 COVID-19 (all activated), 3 PUP, 2 NFI

Houston: 1 opt-out, 2 PUP (both activated), 1 NFI (activated)

Indianapolis: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated, 1 then waived), 3 PUP (1 passed physical, 1 waived), 2 NFI (1 passed physical)

Jacksonville: 3 opt-outs, 12 COVID-19 (11 activated), 2 PUP (both passed physicals), 1 NFI (passed physical), 1 NFIllness

Kansas City: 3 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated, then waived), 2 PUP (1 activated), 1 NFI (activated)

Las Vegas: 3 opt-outs, 3 COVID-19 (all activated), 1 PUP, 1 illness (passed physical, then waived)

L.A. Chargers: 1 NFI, 1 illness (passed physical)

L.A. Rams: 1 opt-out, 2 COVID-19 (both activated), 1 NFI

Miami: 2 opt-outs, 17 COVID-19 (1 on twice, 16 activated/1 waived), 1 NFI (passed physical)

Minnesota: 1 opt-out, 9 COVID-19 (all activated, 2 subsequently waived, one with non-football illness), 1 PUP, 2 NFI (passed physicals)

New England: 8 opt-outs, 4 PUP (1 passed physical)

New Orleans: 2 opt-outs, 3 COVID-19 (all activated), 2 PUP (1 passed physical)

N.Y. Giants: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated), 2 NFI (both passed physicals), 1 illness (passed physical)

N.Y. Jets: 3 opt-outs, 4 COVID-19 (3 activated/1 waived), 3 PUP (2 passed physicals), 1 NFI (passed physical)

Philadelphia: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19 (all activated), 2 PUP

Pittsburgh: 4 COVID-19 (all activated, 1 then waived)

San Francisco: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated, 1 on NFI), 5 PUP (2 passed physicals), 3 NFI

Seattle: 1 opt-out, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 1 PUP, 3 NFI (1 waived)

Tampa Bay: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19 (all activated), 1 PUP

Tennessee: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19 (2 activated, 1 waived), 2 PUP (both passed physicals)

Washington: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 2 PUP (both passed physicals), 1 NFI