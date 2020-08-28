And then there was one. Just one.

Following the activation of Miami cornerback Xavien Howard and N.Y. Jets cornerback Bryce Hall from the COVID-19 reserve list Thursday, and with no one added, there remains only one player on reserve: Jaguars tackle Ryan Pope. He has been on reserve since July 28.

Howard had previously been declared active/physically unable to perform before landing on the COVID list, but he also passed his physical and was cleared to work.

Hall isn’t ready to practice and was declared active with a non-football injury.

Since Aug. 9, only eight players have been placed on reserve and three of those were from the Dolphins. Miami linebacker Sam Eguavoen was placed on reserve Aug. 19 and no one has gone on the list since.

The 111 total players on the COVID list have spent a cumulative total of 1,045 days on reserve. Nine players were waived after being activated.

On other injury-related lists:

50 players have been placed on active/PUP with 28 passing a physical, two waived and one placed on reserve/PUP.

32 players were placed on active/NFI, 19 passed physicals and one was waived.

Nine were placed on active/non-football illness with seven passing physicals, one of whom was then waived and one, Cardinals tackle Marcus Gilbert, opted out.

Here is a team-by-team look through Thursday based on what has been reported officially to the league office:

Arizona: 1 opt-out, 2 illnesses (both passed physicals)

Atlanta: 7 COVID-19 (all activated); 1 illness (passed physical)

Baltimore: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 1 PUP (passed physical), 1 NFI

Buffalo: 2 opt-outs, 5 COVID-19 (all activated), 1 PUP, 1 NFI (passed physical)

Carolina: 2 opt-outs, 1 PUP (passed physical), 1 illness (passed physical)

Chicago: 2 opt-outs, 3 COVID-19 (all activated)

Cincinnati: 2 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated), 3 PUP (2 passed physicals), 4 NFI (3 passed physicals)

Cleveland: 5 opt-outs, 5 COVID-19 (all activated), 3 PUP (all activated), 1 NFI (activated)

Dallas: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated), 2 PUP (both passed physical)

Denver: 3 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 1 PUP (passed physical), 1 NFI (passed physical)

Detroit: 3 opt-outs, 8 COVID-19 (all activated), 1 PUP, 1 NFI (passed physical)

Green Bay: 1 opt-out, 5 COVID-19 (all activated), 3 PUP, 2 NFI

Houston: 1 opt-out, 2 PUP (both activated), 1 NFI (activated)

Indianapolis: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated, 1 then waived), 3 PUP (1 passed physical, 1 waived), 2 NFI (1 passed physical)

Jacksonville: 3 opt-outs, 12 COVID-19 (11 activated), 2 PUP (both passed physicals), 1 NFI (passed physical), 1 NFIllness

Kansas City: 3 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated, then waived), 2 PUP (1 activated), 1 NFI (activated)

Las Vegas: 3 opt-outs, 3 COVID-19 (all activated), 1 PUP, 1 illness (passed physical, then waived)

L.A. Chargers: 1 NFI, 1 illness (passed physical)

L.A. Rams: 1 opt-out, 2 COVID-19 (both activated), 1 NFI

Miami: 2 opt-outs, 17 COVID-19 (1 on twice, all activated/1 waived), 1 PUP (passed physical); 1 NFI (passed physical)

Minnesota: 1 opt-out, 9 COVID-19 (all activated, 2 subsequently waived, one with non-football illness), 1 PUP, 2 NFI (passed physicals)

New England: 8 opt-outs, 4 PUP (2 passed physicals, 1 placed on RES/PUP)

New Orleans: 2 opt-outs, 3 COVID-19 (all activated), 2 PUP (1 passed physical)

N.Y. Giants: 4 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated), 2 NFI (both passed physicals), 1 illness (passed physical)

N.Y. Jets: 3 opt-outs, 4 COVID-19 (all activated/1 waived), 3 PUP (2 passed physicals), 2 NFI (1 passed physical)

Philadelphia: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19 (all activated), 2 PUP

Pittsburgh: 4 COVID-19 (all activated, 1 then waived)

San Francisco: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated, 1 on NFI), 5 PUP (2 passed physicals), 3 NFI

Seattle: 1 opt-out, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 1 PUP, 3 NFI (1 waived)

Tampa Bay: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19 (all activated), 1 PUP

Tennessee: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19 (2 activated, 1 waived), 2 PUP (both passed physicals)

Washington: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 2 PUP (both passed physicals), 1 NFI

NFL COVID-19 List Reduced to One

Activation of CBs Xavien Howard, Bryce Hall reduce NFL COVID-19 reserve list to one: Jaguars T Ryan Pope