Numbers Continuing Positive Trend for NFL and COVID-19

Howard Balzer

The positive trend for the NFL and the novel coronavirus continues.

For the second consecutive day Monday, there were no players placed on reserve/COVID-19. Three additional players were activated, lowering the total to 12 that remain on the list.

Those activated were Denver tight end Andrew Beck, who was on the list for 20 days, and Green Bay defensive tackle Treyvon Hester and tight end Jace Sternberger, who each were on for 19 days.

In the last 11 days, just nine players have been placed on reserve while 46 were activated. The 110 total players on the COVID list since camps opened have spent a cumulative total of 986 days on reserve.

The 12 players currently on reserve across eight different teams are Atlanta safety Jamal Carter (20 days); Cincinnati wide receiver John Ross (6); Green Bay linebacker Greg Roberts (21) and long snapper Hunter Bradley (15); Jacksonville guard Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms (22), tackle Ryan Pope (21) and running back Ryquell Armstead (16); Las Vegas running back Rod Smith (12); Miami cornerback Xavien Howard (7); N.Y. Jets cornerback Bryce Hall (20); and Tennessee defensive tackle Jack Crawford (11) and linebacker Josh Smith (11).

The 12 players currently on reserve have been on for 179 days (14.9 average). Nine players have been out for at least 10 days for a total of 158 (17.6 average). Seven have been on reserve for at least 15 days and have been out a total of 193 days (19.3 average).

There remain five teams that have had no players on reserve since camp opened: Arizona, Carolina, Houston, the L.A. Chargers and New England. There are another 19 that have had players on reserve, but currently don’t have any.

Monday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about the team’s success, and said, “I think that the team and the organization have addressed this very professionally, strictly, and we've changed quite a bit as more information or different techniques or products or whatever have become available or our information has changed. So, we've been very fluid with this, the players have done a great job of following protocols, and we've also had a lot of great feedback from the players on things, suggestions. Because seeing it from an organizational point of view or a coach's point of view is one thing, but when you're a player, you see what you do on a daily basis maybe a little bit differently, and so their feedback has been great and we've made quite a few or I'd say several modifications to our protocols and programs because of them or suggestions that they've made or concerns that they've raised.

“So, I think we're working together, but we've got a long way to go. We'll see, but it's constantly evolving, and I'm sure that we'll have a lot more discussions and situations that we're going to have to deal with going forward when we get into things like traveling and things like that. So, we're not there yet. We've got a full plate right now, but eventually we're going to have to deal with other factors, as well.”

On other injury-related lists:

  • 48 players have been placed on active/PUP with 21 passing a physical, two waived and one placed on reserve/PUP.
  • 31 players were placed on active/NFI, 17 passed physicals and one was waived.
  • Nine were placed on active/non-football illness with seven passing physicals, one of whom was then waived and one, Cardinals tackle Marcus Gilbert, opted out.

Here is a team-by-team look through Sunday based on what has been reported officially to the league office:

Arizona: 1 opt-out, 2 illnesses (both passed physicals)

Atlanta: 7 COVID-19 (6 activated); 1 illness (passed physical)

Baltimore: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 1 PUP (activated), 1 NFI

Buffalo: 2 opt-outs, 5 COVID-19 (all activated), 1 PUP, 1 NFI (passed physical)

Carolina: 2 opt-outs, 1 PUP (passed physical), 1 illness (passed physical)

Chicago: 2 opt-outs, 3 COVID-19 (all activated)

Cincinnati: 2 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (1 activated), 3 PUP (2 passed physicals), 4 NFI (2 passed physicals)

Cleveland: 5 opt-outs, 5 COVID-19 (all activated), 3 PUP (all activated), 1 NFI (activated)

Dallas: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated), 2 PUP (1 passed physical)

Denver: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 1 PUP (passed physical), 1 NFI (passed physical)

Detroit: 3 opt-outs, 8 COVID-19 (all activated), 1 PUP, 1 NFI (passed physical)

Green Bay: 1 opt-out, 5 COVID-19 (3 activated), 2 PUP, 2 NFI

Houston: 1 opt-out, 2 PUP (both activated), 1 NFI (activated)

Indianapolis: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated, 1 then waived), 3 PUP (1 waived), 2 NFI (1 passed physical)

Jacksonville: 3 opt-outs, 12 COVID-19 (9 activated), 2 PUP (both passed physicals), 1 NFI (passed physical), 1 NFIllness

Kansas City: 3 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated, then waived), 2 PUP, 1 NFI (activated)

Las Vegas: 3 opt-outs, 3 COVID-19 (2 activated), 1 PUP, 1 illness (passed physical, then waived)

L.A. Chargers: 1 NFI, 1 illness (passed physical)

L.A. Rams: 1 opt-out, 2 COVID-19 (both activated), 1 NFI

Miami: 2 opt-outs, 16 COVID-19 (1 on twice, 15 activated/1 waived), 1 NFI (passed physical)

Minnesota: 1 opt-out, 9 COVID-19 (all activated, 2 subsequently waived, one with non-football illness), 1 PUP, 2 NFI (passed physicals)

New England: 8 opt-outs, 4 PUP (1 passed physical)

New Orleans: 2 opt-outs, 3 COVID-19 (all activated), 2 PUP (1 passed physical)

N.Y. Giants: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated), 2 NFI (both passed physicals), 1 illness (passed physical)

N.Y. Jets: 3 opt-outs, 4 COVID-19 (3 activated/1 waived), 3 PUP, 1 NFI

Philadelphia: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19 (all activated), 2 PUP

Pittsburgh: 4 COVID-19 (all activated, 1 then waived)

San Francisco: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated, 1 on NFI), 5 PUP (2 passed physicals), 3 NFI

Seattle: 1 opt-out, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 1 PUP, 3 NFI

Tampa Bay: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19 (all activated), 1 PUP

Tennessee: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19 (1 activated), 2 PUP (both passed physicals)

Washington: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 2 PUP (both passed physicals), 1 NFI

