COVID-19 Tracker: Only Five Remain on Reserve

Howard Balzer

Another day in the NFL; another streak begins.

After three consecutive days of having no players placed on reserve/COVID-19 ended Wednesday, a new pattern began Thursday. Most important, four players were activated, including Miami Dolphins linebacker Sam Eguavoen, who went on the list Wednesday.

The other three coming off the list were Jacksonville guard Tre-Vour Wallace-Simms and running back Ryquell Armstead, along with Tennessee defensive tackle Jack Crawford.

That leaves just five players currently on reserve: Cincinnati wide receiver John Ross (9 days missed); Jacksonville guard tackle Ryan Pope (24); Miami cornerback Xavien Howard (9); N.Y. Jets cornerback Bryce Hall (23); and Tennessee linebacker Josh Smith (11).

In the last 14 days, just 10 players have been placed on reserve while 54 were activated. The 111 total players on the COVID list have spent a cumulative total of 1,017 days on reserve.

The five players currently on reserve have been on it for 76 days (15.2 average).

On other injury-related lists:

  • 49 players have been placed on active/PUP with 23 passing a physical, two waived and one placed on reserve/PUP.
  • 31 players were placed on active/NFI, 17 passed physicals and one was waived.
  • Nine were placed on active/non-football illness with seven passing physicals, one of whom was then waived and one, Cardinals tackle Marcus Gilbert, opted out.

Here is a team-by-team look through Thursday based on what has been reported officially to the league office:

Arizona: 1 opt-out, 2 illnesses (both passed physicals)

Atlanta: 7 COVID-19 (all activated); 1 illness (passed physical)

Baltimore: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 1 PUP (activated), 1 NFI

Buffalo: 2 opt-outs, 5 COVID-19 (all activated), 1 PUP, 1 NFI (passed physical)

Carolina: 2 opt-outs, 1 PUP (passed physical), 1 illness (passed physical)

Chicago: 2 opt-outs, 3 COVID-19 (all activated)

Cincinnati: 2 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (1 activated), 3 PUP (2 passed physicals), 4 NFI (2 passed physicals)

Cleveland: 5 opt-outs, 5 COVID-19 (all activated), 3 PUP (all activated), 1 NFI (activated)

Dallas: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated), 2 PUP (both passed physical)

Denver: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 1 PUP (passed physical), 1 NFI (passed physical)

Detroit: 3 opt-outs, 8 COVID-19 (all activated), 1 PUP, 1 NFI (passed physical)

Green Bay: 1 opt-out, 5 COVID-19 (all activated), 3 PUP, 2 NFI

Houston: 1 opt-out, 2 PUP (both activated), 1 NFI (activated)

Indianapolis: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated, 1 then waived), 3 PUP (1 waived), 2 NFI (1 passed physical)

Jacksonville: 3 opt-outs, 12 COVID-19 (11 activated), 2 PUP (both passed physicals), 1 NFI (passed physical), 1 NFIllness

Kansas City: 3 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated, then waived), 2 PUP (1 activated), 1 NFI (activated)

Las Vegas: 3 opt-outs, 3 COVID-19 (all activated), 1 PUP, 1 illness (passed physical, then waived)

L.A. Chargers: 1 NFI, 1 illness (passed physical)

L.A. Rams: 1 opt-out, 2 COVID-19 (both activated), 1 NFI

Miami: 2 opt-outs, 17 COVID-19 (1 on twice, 16 activated/1 waived), 1 NFI (passed physical)

Minnesota: 1 opt-out, 9 COVID-19 (all activated, 2 subsequently waived, one with non-football illness), 1 PUP, 2 NFI (passed physicals)

New England: 8 opt-outs, 4 PUP (1 passed physical)

New Orleans: 2 opt-outs, 3 COVID-19 (all activated), 2 PUP (1 passed physical)

N.Y. Giants: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated), 2 NFI (both passed physicals), 1 illness (passed physical)

N.Y. Jets: 3 opt-outs, 4 COVID-19 (3 activated/1 waived), 3 PUP, 1 NFI

Philadelphia: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19 (all activated), 2 PUP

Pittsburgh: 4 COVID-19 (all activated, 1 then waived)

San Francisco: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated, 1 on NFI), 5 PUP (2 passed physicals), 3 NFI

Seattle: 1 opt-out, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 1 PUP, 3 NFI (1 waived)

Tampa Bay: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19 (all activated), 1 PUP

Tennessee: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19 (2 activated), 2 PUP (both passed physicals)

Washington: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 2 PUP (both passed physicals), 1 NFI

