And then there were 15.

The NFL has concluded the “ramp-up” phase of training camp with the final of which beginning Monday when players put on full pads for the first time.

Most encouraging is that through the last week of OTA-like workouts, the vigilant daily testing of players, along with players “doing the right thing” away from the team facility, has resulted in a downturn of positive COVID-19 tests.

Sunday, there were no players placed on reserve/COVID-19, where some land not always because of positive tests, but after they were in contact with someone who was infected. Two players – Miami defensive tackle Brandin Bryant and New Orleans wide receiver Deonte Harris – were activated.

That marked the 10th consecutive day that two or fewer players went on reserve. In those 10 days, nine players were placed on the COVID list and 43 were activated.

Since the start of camps, 110 players were placed on reserve/COVID with 95 activated, eight of whom were waived. Those 110 players were on reserve for a cumulative total of 971 days.

The player on reserve the longest is Jaguars rookie guard Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms with 21.

The 15 players currently on reserve have been on for 221 days (14.7 average). Twelve players have been out for at least 10 days for a total of 203 (16.9 average). Ten have been on reserve for at least two weeks and have been out a total of 182 days (18.2 average).

There remain five teams that have had no players on reserve since camp opened: Arizona, Carolina, Houston, the L.A. Chargers and New England. There are another 18 that have had players on reserve, but currently don’t have any.

On other injury-related lists, five players passed physicals Sunday and were cleared to practice with the most notable Washington quarterback Alex Smith, who was on physically unable to perform (PUP).

The others were Baltimore center Matt Skura (PUP), Houston linebacker Dylan Cole (PUP) and wide receiver Kenny Stills (NFI) and Kansas City cornerback BoPete Keyes (NFI).

48 players have been placed on active/PUP with 20 passing a physical, two waived and one placed on reserve/PUP.

31 players were placed on active/NFI, 17 passed physicals and one was waived.

Nine were placed on active/non-football illness with seven passing physicals, one of whom was then waived and one, Cardinals tackle Marcus Gilbert, opted out.

Here is a team-by-team look through Sunday based on what has been reported officially to the league office:

Arizona: 1 opt-out, 2 illnesses (both passed physicals)

Atlanta: 7 COVID-19 (6 activated); 1 illness (passed physical)

Baltimore: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 1 PUP (activated), 1 NFI

Buffalo: 2 opt-outs, 5 COVID-19 (all activated), 1 PUP, 1 NFI (passed physical)

Carolina: 2 opt-outs, 1 PUP (passed physical), 1 illness (passed physical)

Chicago: 2 opt-outs, 3 COVID-19 (all activated)

Cincinnati: 2 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (1 activated), 3 PUP (2 passed physicals), 4 NFI (2 passed physicals)

Cleveland: 5 opt-outs, 5 COVID-19 (all activated), 3 PUP (all activated), 1 NFI (activated)

Dallas: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated), 2 PUP (1 passed physical)

Denver: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19, 1 PUP (passed physical), 1 NFI (passed physical)

Detroit: 3 opt-outs, 8 COVID-19 (all activated), 1 PUP, 1 NFI (passed physical)

Green Bay: 1 opt-out, 5 COVID-19 (1 activated), 2 PUP, 2 NFI

Houston: 1 opt-out, 2 PUP (both activated), 1 NFI (activated)

Indianapolis: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated, 1 then waived), 3 PUP (1 waived), 2 NFI (1 passed physical)

Jacksonville: 3 opt-outs, 12 COVID-19 (9 activated), 2 PUP (both passed physicals), 1 NFI (passed physical), 1 NFIllness

Kansas City: 3 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated, then waived), 2 PUP, 1 NFI (activated)

Las Vegas: 3 opt-outs, 3 COVID-19 (2 activated), 1 PUP, 1 illness (passed physical, then waived)

L.A. Chargers: 1 NFI, 1 illness (passed physical)

L.A. Rams: 1 opt-out, 2 COVID-19 (both activated), 1 NFI

Miami: 2 opt-outs, 16 COVID-19 (1 on twice, 15 activated/1 waived), 1 NFI (passed physical)

Minnesota: 1 opt-out, 9 COVID-19 (all activated, 2 subsequently waived, one with non-football illness), 1 PUP, 2 NFI (passed physicals)

New England: 8 opt-outs, 4 PUP (1 passed physical)

New Orleans: 2 opt-outs, 3 COVID-19 (all activated), 2 PUP (1 passed physical)

N.Y. Giants: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated), 2 NFI (both passed physicals), 1 illness (passed physical)

N.Y. Jets: 3 opt-outs, 4 COVID-19 (3 activated/1 waived), 3 PUP, 1 NFI

Philadelphia: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19 (all activated), 2 PUP

Pittsburgh: 4 COVID-19 (all activated, 1 then waived)

San Francisco: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated, 1 on NFI), 5 PUP (2 passed physicals), 3 NFI

Seattle: 1 opt-out, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 1 PUP, 3 NFI

Tampa Bay: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19 (all activated), 1 PUP

Tennessee: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19 (1 activated), 2 PUP (1 passed physical)

Washington: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 2 PUP (both passed physicals), 1 NFI