Arizona Cardinals Fortunate Hudson is Only Positive COVID Test

Four NFL teams have accounted for 55.3% of players placed on reserve/COVID-19 this week.

The Cardinals are expected to be without center Rodney Hudson for Sunday’s game against the Lions, but even the club appears unsure.

Hudson was placed on reserve/COVID-19 Thursday because of a positive test. Then, conflicting information was distributed Friday by the team.

In the wake of new protocols that could return asymptomatic players after only one negative test, Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday morning he didn’t know whether Hudson was asymptomatic (Really? The head coach isn’t informed about that crucial information?) and declared Hudson out for Sunday.

However, a few hours later while making his weekly appearance on ArizonaSports 98.7 FM, when asked about Hudson’s availability, general manager Steve Keim said, “Rodney has a chance to test out potentially. So we'll keep our fingers crossed with him.”

Can you spell confusion?

After Keim’s comment, a team source told AllCardinals, “We are expecting him to be out. But these are uncertain times.”

That sure clears it up.

With the team traveling to Detroit Saturday, that complicates the situation, but owner Michael Bidwill can always have his private plane fueled and ready to transport Hudson to the Motor City on a moment’s notice of necessary for the approximate 3.5-hour flight.

Still, the reality is that considering some of the issues that have struck teams this week, the organization has to feel fortunate that as of Saturday, Hudson is the only one.

Knock on wood.

Prior to Hudson’s positive, Kingsbury took note of the surging cases in the NFL and said, “Yeah, it’s tough, obviously. You wish you weren’t in this place this far into it with a lot of meaningful games in this league coming up. You hate for it to be affected that way. Everyone’s safety is first and foremost and I think this league has done a tremendous job with the protocols.

“I know from our training staff’s perspective and all the things they do for us, we feel like we’re in good hands, but it’s definitely unfortunate it’s happening at this time of the year.”

Friday, Kingsbury said, "You're definitely paying more attention to those emails when they are coming through and seeing where it's at. It feels like every team is going to have a wave come through; you just don't know when it's going to be. It's unfortunate, but everyone is dealing with it."

Keim said, “I think it's something that we're all dealing with this and as a nation. I know the different strain has sort of been a little bit different from the previous COVID. But at the same time, we just have to follow protocols and do what's best for the organization and just keep our fingers crossed that it won't spread.”

As of Friday, three games were postponed because of numerous cases on the Los Angeles Rams, Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns.

The Browns’ game against Las Vegas was moved from Saturday to Monday, while Rams-Seahawks and Washington-Philadelphia are now scheduled to play Tuesday instead of Sunday.

This week, from Monday-Friday, the Rams placed 29 players on reserve/COVID-19 with seven from the practice squad and two that were on reserve/injured. Tight end Tyler Higbee went on the list Monday and missed that night’s game against the Cardinals. He was activated the following day because of a presumed false positive, but then tested positive again and went on reserve Friday.

Washington placed 20 on the reserve list this week, including three on the practice squad, while center Keith Ismael was subsequently activated.

Cleveland had 22 players go on reserve, including quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum. Three were practice-squad players and one was on reserve/injured.

The only other team in double digits was Chicago with 13, including two on the practice squad. Plus, the Bears will be without their three coordinators Monday night against Minnesota: Bill Lazor, offense; Sean Desai, defense and Chris Tabor, special teams.

The December surge has already pushed positive tests to more than they were for all of 2020. Last year, there were 262 positive tests among players compared to 418 this year. In 2020, there were 542 placed on reserve/COVID-19 because of significantly more high-risk contracts (HRC).

This year, there have been 65 HRCs because only unvaccinated players are mandated to miss five days and the league has a 96% vaccine rate. Of the 483 thast have spent time on the reserve list, 182 have been on it for 10-plus days.

This week from Monday-Friday (officially reported to the league), there were 152 players placed on reserve, 149 with positive tests and three high-risk contacts. Of the 152, 33 were on the practice squad and eight on reserve/injured. There were also 28 players activated from the list this week and there are 171 are currently on reserve.

Four teams with a total of 84 reserved players account for 55.3% of the 152 total. Five teams had no one placed on reserve/COVID, while six had one and seven had two. Of the teams with one, one team's was on the practice squad. Another team had its player activated. Of the teams with two, three had one practice squad player and two teams had one that was on injured reserve.

Here is a team-by-team list recapping this week:

L.A. Rams: 29; seven on practice squad, two on reserve/injured

Cleveland: 22; three on practice squad, one on reserve/injured

Washington: 20; three on practice squad, one activated

Chicago: 13; two on practice squad

N.Y. Giants: 9; one on practice squad

Houston: 8; one on practice squad, one on reserve/injured

Minnesota: 8; three on practice squad, one on reserve/injured

Baltimore: 4; two on practice squad

Kansas City: 4; one on practice squad

Miami: 4; one on practice squad

Atlanta: 3; two on practice squad

Cincinnati: 3

Detroit: 3; two on practice squad

N.Y. Jets: 3; one on IR

Buffalo: 2

Carolina: 2; one on IR

New England: 2; one on IR

Philadelphia: 2; one on practice squad

Pittsburgh: 2; 1 one on practice squad

Seattle: 2

Tennessee: 2; one on practice squad

Arizona: 1

Dallas: 1; and was activated

Denver: 1; and was on practice squad

Green Bay: 1

Indianapolis: 1

L.A. Chargers: 1

Las Vegas: 0

New Orleans: 0

San Francisco: 0

Tampa Bay: 0