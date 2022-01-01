Cowboys Defense Different from Unit that Struggled Last Season

The Dallas Cowboys went from lower tier in 2020 to the best defense in the NFL by DVOA this season.

The Dallas Cowboys had a disastrous season defensively in 2020.

Injuries played a factor, but Dallas allowed 28 or more points in 10 of 16 games. That came out to an average of 29.6 points per contest allowed, 28th in the league.

What a difference a year can make.

Dallas now has the best defense in the NFL by DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average). It also leads the league in takeaways with 33, 25 of which are interceptions.

The Cardinals head back to At&T Stadium on Sunday after blowing out Dallas 38-10 last season.

Arizona still has a shot at the NFC West crown if it can end its current three-game skid. Dallas has the No. 1 seed in the NFC and first-round bye in its sights, trailing Green Bay by one game.

The Cowboys have focused on applying more pressure to quarterbacks with first-year defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. They blitz at a higher rate, 25.7% of snaps, which has resulted in the ninth-highest sack rate in the NFL.

"Quinn has done a tremendous job with that defense," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "They’re flying around, playing with a lot of energy, a lot of juice, turning the ball over. They look incredible."

Drafting Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons has been a revelation for Dallas, as he is a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year as a rookie.

He has been a pass rushing menace with 13 sacks and 29 quarterback hits. He is 1.5 sacks away from matching the rookie single-season record held by Tennessee's Jevon Kearse.

His combination of speed and athleticism for someone who is 245 pounds is rare.

On the play above, the Cowboys rushed with five. Parsons (No. 11) made a move to his right and got around the blocker for the sack. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke did not stand a chance after the play-action.

On the line, DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory present a problem at defensive end now that the duo is healthy.

"They have tremendous athletes, got some guys healthy, drafted Parsons," Kingsbury said. "So it's a completely revamped unit that's playing with a lot of confidence."

The coverage behind the rush has held its own, and Dallas is first in the league in pass defense DVOA.

Safeties Malik Hooker and Jayron Kearse have been productive additions and cornerback Trevon Diggs leads the NFL with 11 interceptions. Hooker, though, is on the COVID list.

"They got a lot of really long corners that play a lot of man coverage, a lot of physical safeties that are able to hold up receivers, tight ends and then let the D-line go to work," Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz, who spent most of his career in the NFC East, said.

"They play extremely fast complementary football on the defensive side of the ball. And so I just feel like with this personnel group and the way Dan Quinn; his defenses are never overly complicated, but it allows guys to play extremely fast."

Dallas' defense has allowed more than 20 points in a game once in its last seven outings and no more than two scores in three straight games.

This is will a difficult game for Arizona, a team that is not clicking at the moment.

The Cardinals are scoring only 21 points per game over their last four since the bye and 17 in their last three. In the first game back, which was also quarterback Kyler Murray's return after missing three games, the Cardinals scored 33 against the Bears, but that was largely a product of four interceptions that resulted in field position at Chicago's 12-, 15-, and 28-yard lines twice.

In the last three games, they scored 23 against the Rams, 12 against Detroit and 16 against Indianapolis.

"We are moving the ball, it’s not an issue," Murray said. "We’ve just got to put the ball in the end zone and stop kicking field goals.”

It's been a tough stretch for the Cardinals in the red zone, but this is an area where Dallas has not been lights out. The Cowboys are one of 11 teams that have allowed touchdowns on at least 61% of opposing red-zone trips.

Some trouble for Arizona is who could be out on Sunday.

Left tackle D.J. Humphries is on the COVID-19 list. Meanwhile, running back James Conner and wide receiver Rondale Moore are questionable with injuries.

Another area the Cowboys have had cracks is run defense. They allow 4.5 yards per rush, 24th in the NFL, and are 19th in rush defense DVOA.

Las Vegas ran for 143 yards on 35 carries and two touchdowns in a win over Dallas on Thanksgiving.

The Cardinals have had terrific run-pass play balance this year, but that has not been the case recently.

On their three-game skid, the Cardinals are throwing the ball over 69% of the time, most in the NFL. Yes, they were trailing most of that time, but early in games the Cardinals have run the ball well and strayed away from it.

That could be where they look to take advantage on Sunday, although Conner's status would affect this.

"I feel like everyone's believing in the system and I don't know if I can necessarily say that about last year's defense," Ertz said about the Cowboys. "We got to go play Sunday against a really good defense. It's gonna be a great challenge."