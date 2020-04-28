SI.com and nfl.com are out with their power rankings, and SI clearly is more impressed by what the Cardinals did in the draft than nfl.com. Each had the Cardinals 23rd prior to the draft.

Afterward, the Cardinals are at 21 at si.com, while nfl.com somehow had them moving down to 24.

Voting at si.com was by Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter; Andrew Brandt, business of football columnist; Gary Gramling, senior editor; Mitch Goldich, producer/writer; Conor Orr, staff writer; and Jenny Vrentas, senior writer.

Dan Hanzus did the rankings for nfl.com.

Here is the entry for the Cardinals on si.com:

Points in poll: 69

Highest-place vote: 16 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 27 (1 voter)

Season result: 5-10-1, fourth place in NFC West

Post-SB Rank: 23

SI Draft Grade: B+

“The Cardinals may be No. 21 in these rankings, but they’re going to be a popular sleeper pick September.”

Hanzus wrote, “The Cardinals' offseason was made back in March, when GM Steve Keim fleeced Bill O'Brien in the already-legendary DeAndre Hopkins trade. Hopkins was a major addition to the roster, and many are expecting Kyler Murray to take a Lamarian Year 2 leap because of the All-Pro wideout's arrival. Not so fast. A No. 1 wide receiver wasn't the only obvious need for Arizona, and passing on a premium tackle prospect in favor of uber-talented linebacker Isaiah Simmons with the eighth overall pick could come back to bite Arizona, especially if third-round OT Josh Jones doesn't pan out. Murray was sacked 48 times last year, tied with Matt Ryan and Russell Wilson for the most in football. Of course, Simmons could turn into Darius Leonard crossed with Lawrence Taylor and this blurb will be rendered as meaningless as all that Tyrod Taylor copy.”

We vote for the latter, considering any of the top tackles might also not pan out, and there’s a good chance Jones could up being as productive as Jedrick Wills, Mekhi Becton or Tristan Wirfs.

The first two picks have to be analyzed with this perspective: Take a look at the third round after Jones was selected and suggest anyone even in the same hemisphere of Simmons.

It’s Simmons and Jones, or one of those tackles and ... who?

The defense rests, your honor.

Here is the link for the entire rankings story at si.com: https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/04/28/nfl-power-rankings-poll-post-draft