SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

After Sunday Exhilaration, Thursday Reality Sets in with Crowded Injury Report

Howard Balzer

Neither the Cardinals or Seahawks practiced Monday, the day after they each played, but with a game Thursday, they were each required to submit a practice injury report with designations for participation based on if there was practice.

DNPs (did not practice) dominated the list.

For the Cardinals, there were 14 players listed with 11 DNPs. For the Seahawks, there were 21 players and 10 DNPs.

Likely the most serious on the DNP list was nose tackle Corey Peters, who left Sunday’s game in the second quarter on a cart after suffering a knee injury. Without Peters, the Cardinals had three defensive linemen healthy with tackles Jordan Phillips out because of a hamstring injury and Leki Fotu placed on reserve/injured. Phillips was also a DNP Monday.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury wouldn’t reveal much Monday, but did say of the slim numbers on the line, “There's definitely concern there. It's a quick turnaround after a really physical game, and so we'll kind of see how that progresses through the week. And like I said last night, it didn't look good with Corey. It hasn't sounded good from what I've gathered this morning, (but) I don't have anything final on that yet.”

The remaining players with DNPs were linebackers De’Vondre Campbell (calf) and Haason Reddick (neck), tight ends Darrell Daniels (ankle) and Maxx Williams (ankle), guard Justin Murray (hand), safeties Jalen Thompson (shoulder) and Charles Washington (groin) along with both wide receivers Larry Fitzgerald and DeAndre Hopkins (not-injury related).

Listed as limited are safety Budda Baker (groin/ankle), running back Kenyan Drake (ankle) and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (hamstring).

For Seattle, the DNPs are tackle Duane Brown (not-injury related), running back Chris Carson (foot), cornerbacks Quinton Dunbar (knee), Shaquill Griffin (concussion) and Neiko Thorpe (core), guards Kyle Fuller (ankle) and Jordan Simmons (calf), wide receiver Tyler Lockett (knee), center Ethan Pocic (concussion) and defensive tackle Jarran Reed (hand/not-injury related).

Listed as limited are running backs Travis Homer (hand/thumb) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring), defensive end Benson Mayowa (ankle), tight end Greg Olsen (foot) and linebacker K.J. Wright (ankle).

Considered as full participation are safeties Jamal Adams (shoulder) and Ugo Amadi (hamstring), wide receivers Penny Hart (knee) and Freddie Swain (foot), guard Mike Iupati (back) and cornerback Ryan Neal (hip).

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Arizona Cardinals: 11 Play All Scrimmage Snaps Sunday

The Arizona Cardinals had 73 offensive and defensive snaps Sunday against Buffalo and six on offense and five on defense played them all.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Using Momentum to Refocus for Seattle

Arizona Cardinals won in dramatic fashion thanks to the heroics of Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins, but the focus is on the Seahawks.

Alex Weiner

Hopkins 'Special Play' Indicative of Cardinals Improvement

The Arizona Cardinals beat the Buffalo Bills on a Hail Mary Sunday, a play that is indicative of the trajectory of the franchise.

Mason Kern

Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray Continues Hitting Milestones

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray continues assault on NFL record book.

Howard Balzer

by

Shravaka

DeAndre Hopkins on Game-Winning Catch: 'This is No. 1'

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins ends a bizarre afternoon with a catch for the ages.

Howard Balzer

by

Shravaka

Murray, Hopkins Save Cardinals With Wild Hail Mary Win

The Arizona Cardinals escaped with a victory over the Buffalo Bills Sunday on a completed Hail Mary between WR DeAndre Hopkins and QB Kyler Murray.

Mason Kern

My Take: Poor Fourth Quarter Nearly Cost Cardinals Week 10 Win

Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray is electric, but the offense has to find more consistency in the fourth quarter of close games.

Howard Balzer

Three Things: Cardinals have Share of Positives and Negatives to take from Walk-Off Win

The Arizona Cardinals defeat the Buffalo Bills on a Hail Mary, but it was a far-from-perfect night.

Alex Weiner

LIVE: Cardinals vs Bills Updates and Highlights

Updates, highlights and analysis from Arizona Cardinals vs Buffalo Bills.

Alex Weiner

Daniels, Peters Carted Off Field in First Half Against Bills

Arizona Cardinals tight end Darrell Daniels and nose tackle Corey Peters suffered injuries in the first half against the Buffalo Bills and were carted off the field.

Mason Kern