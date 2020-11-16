Neither the Cardinals or Seahawks practiced Monday, the day after they each played, but with a game Thursday, they were each required to submit a practice injury report with designations for participation based on if there was practice.

DNPs (did not practice) dominated the list.

For the Cardinals, there were 14 players listed with 11 DNPs. For the Seahawks, there were 21 players and 10 DNPs.

Likely the most serious on the DNP list was nose tackle Corey Peters, who left Sunday’s game in the second quarter on a cart after suffering a knee injury. Without Peters, the Cardinals had three defensive linemen healthy with tackles Jordan Phillips out because of a hamstring injury and Leki Fotu placed on reserve/injured. Phillips was also a DNP Monday.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury wouldn’t reveal much Monday, but did say of the slim numbers on the line, “There's definitely concern there. It's a quick turnaround after a really physical game, and so we'll kind of see how that progresses through the week. And like I said last night, it didn't look good with Corey. It hasn't sounded good from what I've gathered this morning, (but) I don't have anything final on that yet.”

The remaining players with DNPs were linebackers De’Vondre Campbell (calf) and Haason Reddick (neck), tight ends Darrell Daniels (ankle) and Maxx Williams (ankle), guard Justin Murray (hand), safeties Jalen Thompson (shoulder) and Charles Washington (groin) along with both wide receivers Larry Fitzgerald and DeAndre Hopkins (not-injury related).

Listed as limited are safety Budda Baker (groin/ankle), running back Kenyan Drake (ankle) and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (hamstring).

For Seattle, the DNPs are tackle Duane Brown (not-injury related), running back Chris Carson (foot), cornerbacks Quinton Dunbar (knee), Shaquill Griffin (concussion) and Neiko Thorpe (core), guards Kyle Fuller (ankle) and Jordan Simmons (calf), wide receiver Tyler Lockett (knee), center Ethan Pocic (concussion) and defensive tackle Jarran Reed (hand/not-injury related).

Listed as limited are running backs Travis Homer (hand/thumb) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring), defensive end Benson Mayowa (ankle), tight end Greg Olsen (foot) and linebacker K.J. Wright (ankle).

Considered as full participation are safeties Jamal Adams (shoulder) and Ugo Amadi (hamstring), wide receivers Penny Hart (knee) and Freddie Swain (foot), guard Mike Iupati (back) and cornerback Ryan Neal (hip).