Current, Former Cardinals Top 2025 Free Agent List
ARIZONA -- It's never too early to be thinking about the future.
The Arizona Cardinals are currently 6-4 with top dibs in the NFC West as the second part of their season begins after their bye week.
Both for the present and future, things are looking bright in the desert - especially when you factor in Arizona's projected $98 million in effective cap space for next offseason.
The Cardinals will surely spend some of that money in free agency - but so will other teams looking to upgrade their roster with a mix of current and former players.
In Sports Illustrated's recent list highlighting the top 50 free agents ahead of next year's class, seven familiar faces made the list:
5. Haason Reddick
SI: "There’s no other player on this list more excited to hit free agency than Reddick. This past offseason, the Eagles traded Reddick to the Jets after realizing the two wouldn’t come to terms on a new deal. Then, stunningly, New York also didn’t reach a deal with the edge rusher, leading to a holdout that lasted seven games. Since returning, Reddick has posted just a half-sack and four tackles. Still, he’s been one of the league’s best pass rushers in recent memory, amassing 50.5 sacks over the previous four seasons with the Cardinals, Panthers and Eagles."
Would Cardinals Bring Him Back? Certainly. Reddick would fill a massive need for an elite pass rusher and the familiarity under head coach Jonathan Gannon has been well documented. Cost isn't a worry, either - though the organization does need to be weary with paying him as he's already 30.
15. Budda Baker
SI: "Baker is one of the most unheralded superstars in recent memory. Playing for years on an underwhelming Cardinals team, Baker has enjoyed six Pro Bowl seasons while being a three-time All-Pro. Still in the prime of his career, Baker could command big money from a team with a need on the back end."
Would Cardinals Bring Him Back? Undoubtedly. Baker is very well respected in the locker room and front office while producing at historically good levels at the moment. It's tough to replace a guy such as Baker for numerous reasons, though Arizona could get into a massive bidding war with other teams if he's not re-signed beforehand.
21. James Conner
SI "Conner is one of the NFL’s best stories. A cancer survivor, Conner played for his local team in the Steelers before starring with the Cardinals. With Arizona, Conner has posted at least 750 rushing yards in each of his first three seasons, and now is on pace for his second consecutive 1,000-yard campaign. He could be in line for a two-year deal despite approaching 30 years old."
Would Cardinals Bring Him Back? Absolutely. The Cardinals love to run the football nearly more than anybody in the league, and Conner's proven to still be extremely tough to bring down despite his age. Keeping a 1-2 punch with him and Trey Benson in the backfield should be a priority this offseason.
24. DeAndre Hopkins
SI: "Hopkins could earn himself another lucrative contract if he continues to be a reliable target for Patrick Mahomes. He got lost playing for the Tennessee Titans’ abysmal offense, but quickly returned to scoring touchdowns after being traded to Kansas City. He might be a rental for the Chiefs, but he could make the most of his time there by winning a Super Bowl."
Would Cardinals Bring Him Back? Not quite. Receiver shouldn't be high on Arizona's list this offseason, though the room could always use upgrades in today's league. However, with Hopkins' age and prior departure from the organization, it's tough to see either side wanting a reunion.
39. Tyrann Mathieu
SI: "Mathieu’s age likely means he’s getting a sizable one-year deal from a team looking to shore up its secondary. Although he’s played for four teams in his career, Mathieu is one of the most decorated safeties of his era as a Super Bowl champion, three-time first-team All-Pro and a member of the 2010 Hall of Fame team."
Would Cardinals Bring Him Back? Actually... if the Cardinals lose Baker this wouldn't be a bad idea. Mathieu is still playing at a high level and would be still settle Arizona's secondary, even with an emerging Dadrion Taylor-Demerson. This would only be ideal if Arizona proves themselves as a postseason contender this year.
40. Byron Murphy Jr.
SI: "Murphy is in the midst of a bounce-back season after a rough first year in Minnesota. He’s one of the reasons why Brian Flores’s heavy-blitz scheme has flourished this season because of his reliable coverage. Murphy, a 2019 second-round pick for the Cardinals, has four interceptions in the first 10 games this season."
Would Cardinals Bring Him Back? I believe the Cardinals wouldn't mind, but would Murphy? He departed the organization and had some choice words upon arriving to Minnesota - and though it's different now under a new regime, perhaps Murphy still wants to stay out of the desert.
47. Marquise Brown
SI: "Brown sustained a shoulder injury in the preseason opener requiring surgery and hasn’t played since. Brown could return at the end of the regular season or in the playoffs, but regardless, he will be looking for a one-year deal as he took a year ago."
Would Cardinals Bring Him Back? Brown and Kyler Murray's track record together is obvious, though Brown may still be looking to again look for more opportunity and his best bet to get paid still isn't here in Arizona. I wouldn't completely rule it out but it feels unlikely.